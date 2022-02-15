Score Predictions for Hornets at Timberwolves

The Charlotte Hornets are in danger of falling below the .500 mark as they travel to Minnesota Tuesday night to take on the red hot Timberwolves. The T-Wolves have won six of the last eight games and are averaging 126 points per game during that span. Meanwhile, the Hornets have dropped seven of the last eight with their only win coming against the Detroit Pistons.

Prediction: Timberwolves 125, Hornets 114

This has the makings of a high-scoring affair with the way these two teams play defense. The only problem is the Hornets' offense is in a bit of a lull right now, especially from the three-point line, shooting 32% in the last eight games.

The three ball is what helped the Hornets past Minnesota earlier in the year when they shot 23/40 from deep. Kelly Oubre Jr. had seven threes himself in that game. This is a big reason why I'm going against Charlotte tonight. Oubre hasn't been the same shooter ever since he injured his ankle a couple of weeks ago against the Indiana Pacers. In the last ten games, he is shooting 27% from three.

Minnesota has six guys shooting 35% or better from the perimeter, including big man Karl-Anthony Towns (41%). The addition of Montrezl Harrell should help to some extent but the guards have to do a better job of not losing their man which has been a reoccurring issue during this recent skid.

The Hornets and Timberwolves are scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports.

