The U.S. Department of Labor data shows that prices at the wholesale level hopped twice the expected level in January 2022 as inflation pressures were unstoppable to start the year. The producer price index measures final demand of goods and services. The index increased 1% for the month, against the Dow Jones estimate for 0.5%. Over the past 12 months, the producer price index rose an unadjusted 9.7%, close to a record in data going back to 2010. Excluding food, energy, and trade services, Core PPI rose 0.9%.

