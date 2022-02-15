ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anson, TX

Anson's Hagler stepping down as Tigers' athletic director, football coach

By Carson Field, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgkcm_0eFGjbug00

Anson High School’s athletic department will be under new leadership next school year.

Athletic director and head football coach Chris Hagler announced Tuesday that he is stepping down from his post. Hagler spent eight years as the Tigers’ head coach, making the playoffs seven times.

Hagler said the Anson ISD board of trustees offered to renew his contract, but the coach “respectfully declined.”

“God is leading my family and I in another direction,” Hagler said. “We have truly enjoyed our time in Anson. Investing in the community, friendships, and student/athletes at Anson ISD every day has been an absolute blessing and great joy.”

Anson’s best football season under Hagler came in 2016. The Tigers finished the year 10-4 overall and reached the Region I final.

Under Hagler’s direction, the Tigers won six playoff games and posted a 50-42 overall record.

What Hagler treasured most about his time at Anson is the program’s culture.

“We had great kids here at Anson,” Hagler said. “It’s a great community, those relationships were a big part of the process of winning. Year-in and year-out I believed we could win and it panned out on many occasions. That’s a tribute to the kids and how hard they worked.”

As for Hagler’s next step, the coach said he’s open to new coaching opportunities.

“I’m just looking at what God shows me and taking it day by day,” Hagler said. “I’m going to see what opportunities are out there.”

Hagler will hold his athletic director post for the remainder of the school year, though he said his role will be “limited.”

Anson officials said they immediately will begin the search for its next athletic director and head football coach.

Carson Field is the area sports reporter for the Abilene Reporter-News. He covers primarily Big Country high school sports. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to reporternews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Anson's Hagler stepping down as Tigers' athletic director, football coach

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S., NATO say no signs Russia pulling back troops in Ukraine standoff

Russia said it was pulling back more forces from around Ukraine on Wednesday, the latest move in an apparent effort to ease tensions that has done little to assuage Western fears the Kremlin might be planning an imminent invasion of its neighbor. Moscow said it is pulling back some of...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Anson, TX
Local
Texas Football
Local
Texas Education
CNN

London police to probe cash-for-honors claims linked to Prince Charles' charity

London (CNN) — London's Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into an alleged cash-for-honors scandal linked to Prince Charles' charity, the Prince's Foundation. The force said in a press release that the inquiry is starting following claims that "offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national."
CHARITIES
CBS News

Google to restrict apps from tracking you on Android devices

Google said Wednesday that it will restrict advertisers' ability to track users of Android phones and other devices. It joins Apple in taking steps to strengthen privacy for U.S. consumers, a sea-change for the digital ad industry. Anthony Chavez, vice president of product management for Android Security & Privacy, said...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepping Down#Playoff Games#Coaching#American Football#Highschool#Tigers#Anson High School#Anson Isd Board#Carson Field#Big Country#Reporternews Com
CBS News

January 6 committee subpoenas others tied to false elector scheme

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

NY attorney general fires back at Trump's defense of financial statements

Feb 16 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about...
POTUS
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

428
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy