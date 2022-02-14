ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Making the case for change: Why now is the time to modernize your ERP

Infoworld
 1 day ago

Digital transformation was accelerated by the pandemic: A global IDC study reveals that 87%* of organizations are now engaged in executing a digital-first strategy. Forward-looking business leaders know...

www.infoworld.com

NBC Chicago

Salesforce Tells Employees It's Working on NFT Cloud Service

Salesforce co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor spoke about the company's vision for an NFT cloud service, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The discussion came during an online sales kickoff on Wednesday. A director of market strategy at Salesforce predicted in a December blog post that 2022...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Google and Microsoft back new industry initiative to fix open-source vulnerabilities

The Open Source Security Foundation, an industry group backed by some of the world’s largest tech firms, today launched a new initiative focused on finding and fixing vulnerabilities in open-source software. The initiative is known as the Alpha-Omega Project. It’s launching following a meeting at the White House where...
BUSINESS
Infoworld

Navigating Through a Post Pandemic New Normal: Which CSPs are Ready?

For Commercial Service Providers, the struggle was evident before the pandemic with financial, competitive, and critical skills intensity. The pandemic brought about exponential technology usage and a need to be reliable. Services that powered work-from-home, remote schools, and online food delivery services highlighted the challenges of balancing customer service reliability with growth opportunities in digital transformation. Currently, amongst technology CSPs, there is a growing separation of the pioneers vs. the sustainers. Curtis Price, IDC's VP of Infrastructure Services, explains why some service providers are poised to leap into the post-pandemic era, and others are not.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebossmagazine.com

7 Signs Your Company Is Ready for an ERP System

It is taking longer to put to rights or patch up financials at the last quarter of the month. The sales forecasts are based on guesswork rather than firm figures. Your company is having an issue keeping up with customer satisfaction, and order volume is faltering as an outcome. You don’t have an idea how much inventory you have in a warehouse, and it is a pain to discover. If this looks like your company or close to it, then it might be the right time to think of an ERP system.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Digital Services Resilience: AIOps Without Service Intelligence is a half-baked solution

Everything is Digital. And even large financial institutions are calling themselves technology companies. And the reason is simple; companies that embraced Digital Transformation better have separated themselves from their competition, especially in the face of the global pandemic. Digital Transformation is an existential reality. And necessity to innovate no longer needs discussion. Uptime is given, delivering superior customer experience is the challenge to meet.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Defense in Depth Throughout the Cloud

As the IT estate becomes more diverse and distributed, the pressure on the security posture to protect it continually increases. Older approaches can’t keep up. Many businesses are now focusing on cloud-based security solutions to deliver more consistent coverage and defense in depth. This includes more emphasis on automation to help deal with the constant shortage of talented cyber-security professionals. This event will provide attendees with the information necessary to start their efforts to improving cyber security plans.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Expel’s 2022 Cybersecurity Predictions and Trends

Expel’s 2022 annual report shares trends, recommendations, and predictions from our security operations center (SOC) leaders who are in the trenches everyday protecting our diverse customer base. The report offers something useful for everyone, whatever your org’s size, industry, or stage of the security journey.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Oracle
Infoworld

Five Keys for Protecting APIs

APIs are a growing part of doing business today. While they enable innovation, APIs also introduce a host of new security risks. Thus, modern application security strategies must account for API security. Watch this on-demand webinar to learn about key API security risks and the protections you need to defend...
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

CNCF survey: Managed Kubernetes becomes the norm

A record number of organizations were using containers and Kubernetes to run their enterprise applications last year, according to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s latest survey of software and devops engineers. While a record 96% of respondents said they were using or evaluating Kubernetes last year, that number drops...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

SD-WAN in Multi-Cloud Networking

The COVID-19 global pandemic has become a catalyst for accelerated digital transformation. As businesses race to adapt to new digital models such as remote working, leaders are now prioritizing digital infrastructure as part of their plans. At Coevolve we spend a lot of time thinking about infrastructure and managed services, and what is required to effectively support enterprises as they transform their networks. One of the major technology trends that we saw from last year has been an increased focus on addressing multi-cloud networking.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Citrix + Google Cloud: Reimagine your employee experience

Our daily lives are easier and richer because of modern devices and apps—except when it comes to our work. Even routine work tasks often mean switching between apps, remembering multiple passwords, and searching in multiple places for the right file. Until now, technology solutions have focused on the productivity...
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Building an Agile Cloud Core

The cloud core has become essential to enterprises with 92% of companies stating say they have adopted a hybrid or multi-cloud strategy. The digital transformation continues to evolve, and traditional networks designs cannot keep pace with today's business demands. Next-generation connectivity for the cloud core requires a solution designed to...
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

12 ways to slash your cloud costs

The cloud began as an economic proposition. Servers are expensive and so are the air conditioned rooms and the fat internet connections that servers need to thrive. Why not just rent them and stop paying the big bills for hardware and the staff to care for it? The big cloud data centers can save on scale and then pass this savings on to the rest of us.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Starburst update aims to help develop data products from any source

Starburst has updated its enterprise data management and analytics platform, dubbed Starburst Enterprise, with new features designed to help companies create data products from any source, using the data mesh distributed architecture approach to data management. The data mesh concept embraces decentralized management and governance of heterogeneous, distributed data. The...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

10 ways to elevate Active Directory with One Identity Active Roles

This document provides 10 steps to remediate and prevent user account problems in AD. These steps use native AD features and common workflow technology, such as Microsoft SharePoint, which means there’s a very little learning curve to implement the recommendations in this document. However, even if you heed all...
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Boosting Hybrid Workforce Productivity with Citrix and Chrome OS

In order to maximize employee productivity, your workforce needs quick, simple, and secure access to all your business applications regardless of where they are – at home, mobile or in the office. While many applications are now available as SaaS, traditional Windows and Linux apps continue to be a key component for many lines of business.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Think you can out-cloud the cloud?

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is fond of saying that “all companies are software companies,” and we all like to hum along to Andreessen’s familiar anthem that “software is eating the world,” but what exactly does this mean? In real life, that is, and not in blog posts or executive keynotes.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

SELF-SERVICE EDISCOVERY SOFTWARE : A Buyer’s Guide

With a little research, some preparation, and the right strategy, ediscovery software purchasers can identify, evaluate, and purchase technology that squarely fits the needs of their organization or law firm. The remainder of this self-service ediscovery buying guide will provide purchase strategy and research tips that will help minimize the...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

How to manage software developers without micromanaging

I’ve been asked several times this year about measuring a software developer’s productivity, quality, and outcomes, especially when leadership promotes hybrid working models. But here’s the reality that tech organizations face when it’s difficult to hire and retain great software developers: Talented software developers bristle at the idea...
SOFTWARE

