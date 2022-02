Boston’s Catholics will no longer have to wear masks at Mass starting the end of February, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston announced Thursday. “Priests, Deacons, and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion are no longer required to wear masks during the distribution of Communion, but the pastor may continue to require it if he wishes to do so,” the archdiocese said in a statement. “Masks will also not be required in Parish Faith Formation programs as of February 28.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO