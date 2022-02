Stephen Curry shares a heavy portion of the credit or blame for transforming the game of basketball to one where long-range shots once never even considered are jacked up with pure confidence. Anyone who has been around a YMCA over the past few years can observe how every single kid, regardless of size, plays as though the only goal is to be the next Steph. Which is really only setting them up for disappointment because who could ever replicate or improve upon the greatest shooter of all-time.

