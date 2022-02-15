Humphrey Brothers Building is one of the last of Black contractor Daniel S. Brandon’s still standing

MADISON, Ala. – One building in Madison includes a tribute to black businessman and contractor Daniel S. Brandon.

Brandon, alongside his father, built many buildings in Madison county from 1870 to 1940. One of those structures still stands today.

Situated on Madison’s quant main street, the Humphrey Brothers building was built by Brandon in 1919.

At the time, his wife, Ellen Scruggs, was a leading figure in Madison County social circles and helped lead the movement for women’s suffrage. She eventually became one of the first Black women in the South to vote.

“She was a very influential woman, established charities, and was highly involved with Lakeside Methodist Church,” Historic Huntsville Foundation Executive Director Donna Castellano explained. “After 1920, she went on to establish and work with the Red Cross and led efforts in the Black community for subscriptions to Red Cross memberships.”

Castellano always knew Scruggs’ husband built many buildings in Madison County, but she wasn’t sure how many, if any, were still intact. But, on a morning stroll through downtown Madison, Castellano saw a sign that helped her connect the dots between the iconic Humphrey Brothers Building and the Brandon family.

“I stopped to take pictures of the building and looked up and saw a date stamp that said built by D. S. Brandon and I knew there was probably only one D. S. Brandon that could have built this structure,” Castellano said.

So upon learning this, Castellano notified the two current owners of the building, Walt and Larry Anderson.

The brothers had no idea who D. S. Brandon was, saying they were always curious, but just never knew. The Anderson brothers grew up in the Humphrey building and have been restoring it for the last couple of years with plans of opening a cigar lounge and Italian restaurant. They hope their preservation of the building would make Brandon proud knowing his structure is still providing jobs and stimulating the economy more than 100 years later.

“Brandon had a tremendous impact on Huntsville’s economy in the early part of the 20th century and he deserves to be remembered,” Walt shared.

Now that they have learned the history and impact Brandon had, they feel an even bigger responsibility in preserving the structure for years to come. “To help pass on the history of this area to future generations in certainly an honor,” Larry said.

In honor of Black History Month, Castellano and the Historic Huntsville Foundation are hosting a presentation on Huntsville’s Civil Right Movement and the women who shaped it Wednesday night. You can find more on the event here .

