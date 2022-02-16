ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago snow forecast: Winter storm to bring heavy rain, ice, several inches of snowfall mid-week

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gQrN_0eFGiRvf00

We'll get a shot of spring-like temperatures first, but more snow is in the Chicago weather forecast this week.

The ABC7 AccuWeather Team is tracking a winter storm developing out to our west that will bring a mix of heavy rain, ice and snow to the city and suburbs this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect for the entire Chicago area, except for counties along the Wisconsin state line, from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XnNeN_0eFGiRvf00

With highs in the 50s on Wednesday, ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said the storm will begin as rain Wednesday evening and could lead to localized flooding. Rainfall amounts of .50 inch to 1.50 inches are possible.

WATCH: Full ABC7 AccuWeather 7-day Forecast

Overnight, temperatures will drop to near freezing and the rain will transition over to an icy mix from around 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.

"It'll likely be a one or two-hour time frame where we get light freezing rain and sleet, but enough to put a light glaze of ice on some surfaces," Mowry said.

On Thursday morning, Mowry said the ice will transition over to a steady snow by the time the morning rush hour is winding down.

Click here to see school closings, moves to e-learning in the Chicago area

As for how much snow we will get, Mowry said there is still a lot of disagreement between computer models. The European weather model is showing lighter accumulations in the city with the heaviest snow falling south of I-80. On the other hand, the American model lifts the heaviest snow further to the north, with the highest accumulations in the city.

While it's still too early to determine which model is more likely, Mowry said at this point, he believes the heaviest snow will fall across the city, south suburbs and Northwest Indiana.

"Anywhere from 4 to 7 inches from around the city to the south side, lower totals north and lower totals down in parts of northwest Indiana," Mowry said.

Stay tuned to ABC7 Eyewitness News and ABC7Chicago.com for the latest updates on the snow storm.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar

Comments / 20

Jewell Tucker
22h ago

you know this is not bad really look at California they're going a high heat advisory they're getting scorched

Reply(1)
6
guest 1342
23h ago

Nice , this will put the mild winter everyone was bragging about, over the annual average. Love seeing weathermen being wrong twice as much as being accurate.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle with Remington for $73 million

In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
County
Cook County, IL
CNN

What to know about accounting firm Mazars' move to back away from Trump

(CNN) — Mazars USA, the accounting firm that former President Donald Trump and his businesses have used for years, cut ties with him in stunning fashion, declaring it could no longer vouch for the financial statements it has complied over the past decade. The February 9 letter was disclosed...
POTUS
NBC News

Some Ukrainian websites temporarily knocked offline by cyberattack

Several key Ukrainian websites, including those of two of the country’s largest banks and its defense ministry, were temporarily knocked offline Tuesday after an apparent cyberattack. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks. Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications, a government-funded organization aimed at countering disinformation, said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Chicago Weather#Ice Storm#Freezing Rain#Winter Storm#Extreme Weather#Abc7 Accuweather#European#American#Abc7 Eyewitness News
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
71K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy