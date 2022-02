Founders: Ricky Mason, CEO/CTO, Kara Mason, COO, and David Miller, CPO. Explain what your company does: BrainSTEM is an edtech company building a community of students that love STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics]. We develop AI [artificial intelligence] and VR [virtual reality] solutions for K12 STEM. Our MVP [minimal viable product], BrainSTEM Metaversity, is a teaching tool for building student communities in the metaverse. Metaversity keeps students connected to each other in and out of school in a secure metaverse for K-12 students. Teachers can embed their current curriculum in our pre-built metaspace templates with a few clicks. Now students can experience the technology that will keep them engaged while keeping them connected to their real-life school community.

