ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. tells Russia it wants 'verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation'

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdLPJ_0eFGiHLd00

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday that the United States has ongoing concerns about Russia's ability to launch an invasion of Ukraine and needs to see "verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation."

The two spoke by phone after Russia said some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin said he was willing to continue dialogue. read more

But Western nations are yet to confirm they have observed a reduction in Russia's build-up of some 130,000 troops near its border with Ukraine.

Blinken told Lavrov that Washington was committed to pursuing a diplomatic solution to "the crisis Moscow has precipitated" and looks forward to Russia's written response to U.S. and NATO papers on European security, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated our ongoing concerns that Russia has the capacity to launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment and emphasized the need to see verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation," Price said.

Lavrov stressed the need to continue working together and called for pragmatic dialogue on security, but told Blinken that "aggressive rhetoric" inflated by Washington was unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. read more

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Simon Lewis; Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 11

Gon Shen
23h ago

The de-escalation is only temporary. After the Ukrainians signed the pledge not to join NATO “forever”, the next crises is about the retreat of NATO back to 1997 line. The action Russians are taking is moving ahead with military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela. What are you going to do, Mr. Biden?

Reply(1)
3
Related
Fortune

Russian lawmakers just gave Putin another way to escalate tensions with Ukraine—just as some of Russia’s troops reportedly pull back from the border

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia's parliament has overwhelmingly voted to ask President Vladimir Putin to formally recognize two breakaway "republics" in the Donbas region of south-eastern Ukraine—a move that would drive a nail through the 2015 ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
local21news.com

What does a Russian invasion of Ukraine mean for the U.S. economy?

Dauphin County, PA — US Officials fear Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine this week, but many are holding out hope that diplomacy will prevail. However, many are worried what kind of economic impact this could have on the American Economy. Tension continues as negotiations are at a...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
POLITICS
CBS News

Does Putin intend to invade Ukraine? Russia expert weighs in on the threat

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says diplomacy is still on the table, but a U.S. official says some Russian military units near the Ukrainian border have moved into firing positions. Nina Khruscheva, a professor of international affairs at The New School and the great-granddaughter of former Soviet premier Nikita Khruschev, joins CBS News' Jericka Duncan to discuss the standoff.
POLITICS
Reuters

China says U.S. is exaggerating Russian threat to Ukraine

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China accused the United States of "playing up the threat of warfare and creating tension", as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still massed near Ukraine's borders following Moscow's announcement of a partial pullback. Western nations have suggested arms...
FOREIGN POLICY
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#De Escalation#Russian#Western#Nato#European#State Department
Reuters

Biden to Putin: Step back from the brink of war with Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden made an impassioned appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from war with Ukraine on Tuesday, speaking starkly of the "needless death and destruction" Moscow could cause and international outrage Putin would face. In a nationally televised speech, Biden...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Daily Herald

Biden: U.S. has not verified claim of Russia troop withdrawal

MOSCOW -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. has "not yet verified" Russia's claim that some of its forces have withdrawn from the Ukraine border and said an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility. Biden made the remarks at the White House hours after Russia announced that...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Oil Eases As Ukraine Hints At Concessions To Russia

Oil eased on Monday from its highest in more than seven years as Ukraine hinted at possible concessions to Russia that could alleviate tensions between the two countries that Western governments say are on the brink of war. Brent crude was down 60 cents, or 0.6%, at $93.84 a barrel...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy