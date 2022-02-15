ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

5 new and returning HBO Max series not to miss in 2022

By Sandy C.
Hidden Remote
Hidden Remote
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO and HBO Max have some exciting content coming up in 2022. After catching the TCA panel for the platform, we learned more details about what’s to come. Below, we share five new and returning HBO Max series you want to have on your radar. When it comes...

hiddenremote.com

Comments / 0

Collider

The Best True Crime Series Streaming on HBO Max Right Now

No matter how big or small, one little white lie can change a life forever. HBO Max is currently home to several fascinating true-crime series that make it their mission to find the truth and wash away the many bloodstained lies that have covered confounding cases. Sometimes, these journalists and filmmakers are successful in finding the truth, but they oftentimes fail, and that is what makes these stories all the more captivating.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Minx: HBO Max Comedy Series Debuts in March

Minx has a March premiere date. HBO Max has ordered 10 episodes of the upcoming comedy series that was created by Ellen Rapaport. Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya star in the HBO Max series. The streaming service revealed the following...
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Just Added a Classic Tom Selleck Movie

Tom Selleck and his mustache have arrived on HBO Max. Quigley Down Under, one of the Blue Bloods actor's major Westerns is now available on the streaming platform. The hit movie, which celebrates its 32nd anniversary later this year, stars Selleck as the title character. Selleck also stars in In & Out, which is available on HBO Max as well.
MOVIES
TVLine

Julia Child Comedy Series Starring Happy Valley's Sarah Lancashire Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Bon appetit! HBO Max‘s comedy series inspired by the life of Julia Child and headlined by Happy Valley‘s Sarah Lancashire will get cooking on Thursday, March 31, the streamer has announced. Julia, as the series is simply titled, will debut with that day with its first three episodes, followed by weekly releases through May 5. Inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef (which pioneered the modern cooking show, Julia aims to capture Child’s life and her singular joie de vivre as it explores a pivotal time in American...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Reality Tv#French
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
TheWrap

Isabel Torres, Star of HBO Max series ‘Veneno,’ Dies at 52

Isabel Torres, the Spanish transgender actress who played LGBT icon Cristina Ortiz “La Veneno” Rodríguez in the 2020 HBO Max miniseries “Veneno,” died Friday after battling lung cancer. “Today, February 11, 2022, we say goodbye to Isabel,” her family wrote in Spanish on her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Girl Before' Stars Ben Hardy, Jessica Plummer Talk 'Very Strange' Setting of HBO Max Series (Exclusive)

HBO Max's latest original offering, The Girl Before, might serve up some steamy thrills against an elegant backdrop of cutting-edge design and architecture, but according to the show's stars, the modern "smart home" nestled cozily in a London suburb is more than meets the eye even off-screen. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com about the murder-mystery series, The Girl Before stars Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy admit the home — also known as the "housekeeper" — was a lot like another character with its own complex personality.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Colin Firth becomes a murderer in first look at HBO Max's The Staircase

The first images from HBO Max's true-crime drama The Staircase have arrived, giving the world a glimpse of Colin Firth and Toni Collette as Michael and Kathleen Peterson. As chronicled in the genre-defining docuseries of the same name, The Staircase will dramatize the darkly fascinating story of how Michael, a novelist in Durham, N.C., was accused of murdering his wife after she was found dead in a pool of blood at the bottom of a set of stairs in their home.
TV SERIES
