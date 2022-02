BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19 and the statewide positivity rate continue to fall, according to data released Thursday by the Maryland Department of Health. With hospitalizations falling by 20 over the past 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 patients in Maryland hospitals stands at 657. That’s down more than 80% from last month’s peak of 3,462 patients. Of those currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maryland, 508 are adults in acute care and 139 are adults in intensive care. Nine children are in acute care and one is in the ICU. The positivity rate dipped by 0.14%$ to 3.37%, down...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO