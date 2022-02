The websites of the Ukrainian military and at least two of the nation's biggest banks were knocked offline in a cyberattack today. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense website is still unavailable at time of publication. On social media, it reported "technical works on restoration of regular functioning" are underway after it was "probably attacked by DDoS: an excessive number of requests per second was recorded." Other military sites are also apparently suffering outages.

