After finding themselves down six against the San Antonio Spurs to start the fourth quarter, the Chicago Bulls were in need for a major offensive spark. Then, as he has countless times this season, and again with Zach LaVine out of the lineup, DeMar DeRozan put on his Superman cape and led his team to victory. DeRozan had 19 points in the fourth en route to another 40-point performance. He helped wake Chicago out of their slump as they outscored the Spurs by 17 in the final quarter to win 120-109 for their third straight win.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO