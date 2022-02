If you have a blank canvas of a room, the easiest way to infuse color and style is to paint or wallpaper the walls; however, for those of us who are renting or simply on a budget, a large-scale makeover is not always a possibility. Enter: Large wall art, a temporary fix for a character-less space that packs a stylish punch. The key is to make sure whatever you pick will look proportionally accurate. In general, it's better to go oversized than to go too small, so opt for one extra large piece or multiple medium-sized ones to form a gallery wall. To kickstart your artistic refresh, we've pulled together 10 options sure to suit every design aesthetic.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 12 DAYS AGO