[WATCH] Akon’s Ex-Wife Tricia Ana Has Face Slashed, $15K Chain Snatched At Super Bowl Party

By Sha Be Allah
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Super Bowl was filled with a weekend of after-parties, which often got out of control and often result in people getting hurt or worse. On Friday, Kodak Black was shot in the leg along with...

Guest
23h ago

Well, when you wear a 15,000 dollar necklace in public you take a huge risk of being robbed and/or assaulted. She isn't to smart.

Reply(23)
87
Sandra Yagci
1d ago

Dang, she gotta wear that scar for life no amount of makeup can cover a face scar. she lost a 15k chain, got a scar for life, but at least she left with her life!

Reply(28)
47
YoMommaShould’veSwallowedYou
1d ago

Gotta be careful out here. Some people are hurting and really want to lash out looking to hurt somebody

Reply(2)
26
NFL
