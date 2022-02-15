[WATCH] Akon’s Ex-Wife Tricia Ana Has Face Slashed, $15K Chain Snatched At Super Bowl Party

Kanye West calls out ex Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson in a new rap song. He even brings up not being invited to their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party. Kanye West, 44, didn’t hold back about Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, in Fivio Foreign‘s new rap song “City of God,” which features Ye and Alicia Keys. Kanye took shots at his ex-wife’s relationship with the Saturday Night Live star on the track, amidst turmoil between the famous exes who share four children. “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival / They act like they love me, they don’t even like you,” Ye sings.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO