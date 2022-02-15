Best blue wall art

Some of the most incredible discoveries in the world happen where we least expect them. This was the case for one art collector, who stumbled upon a rare drawing on his way to a get-together in 2019, CNN reports. Clifford Schorer, a Boston-based collector, forgot to bring a present for the party he was attending, so he stopped by a bookstore that sold collectables on his way. During his visit, the bookseller asked him if he could return at a later date to take a look at a drawing that his friend discovered a few years earlier. That piece, which the pal purchased for $30 at a yard sale in 2017, was actually an original drawing by Albrecht Dürer, a world-renowned German artist during the European Renaissance; this was the first find of this magnitude in about 100 years. Where did the piece come from? The friend who bought it visited a yard sale hosted by an architect; at the time, he said he received the piece as a gift from his father, who happened to be an art dealer.

