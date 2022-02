The American Trucking Associations win. Trucking and its people lose. The problems remain. And, as Sonny and Cher once said in a song, the beat goes on. The FMCSA has announced details of the program that will put as many as 3,000 under-age-21 truck drivers on the road as apprentices, most likely in the truckload sector, most likely with big carriers where the youngsters will pass through a brief period of employment like water through a bucket with a great big hole in the bottom.

