Little Girl Missing for Two Years Found Alive Under Staircase

Eric Thompson nearly got away with murder, according to the Honolulu Police, but the 34-year-old entrepreneur was undone by a dropped hat. Thompson was arrested this week in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife’s former acupuncturist and lover Jon Tokuhara. Police first thought the killing was a...
A Nebraska woman who gave birth on a sidewalk over the weekend has been arrested on suspicion of child felony abuse, according to Omaha authorities. An ambulance responding to a 911 call Sunday found that Trinity Shakespeare, 27, had left the area after delivering a baby boy on the pavement. The newborn, exposed to the 15-degree weather, had been covered up by bystanders. Shakespeare had previously shooed off medics earlier that morning, “adamant that [they] leave her alone” after a person with her called 911 to report that she was in pain, according to a fire battalion spokesperson. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday that the alleged abandonment of the baby would likely warrant a child abuse or neglect charge. Shakespeare previously lost custody of two other young children after leaving them, dirty and improperly clothed, with a self-identified “drunk” in 2018. The man, who was not the kids’ father, told police Shakespeare had seemed “buzzed,” giving him the 1- and 2-year-old by saying, “Here you go.”
A Kansas man is facing a first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing a baby by setting a home ablaze. Police in Johnson County identified the suspect on Monday as 28-year-old Nicholas Adam Ecker. In addition to the murder charge, Ecker also faces an aggravated arson charge in connection with a Sunday morning fire in Shawnee. Authorities say several residents of the home managed to escape but no one was able to save the baby, who was found dead inside the house after firefighters spent 20 minutes putting out the inferno. The Shawnee Mission Post reported that a man who arrived at the scene of the fire was detained after making a run for the front door, but he was not immediately identified. No further details were immediately available on a motive for the alleged arson attack, and it was not clear what relation Ecker had, if any, to those inside the home.
A teenager in Pennsylvania is facing homicide charges after police say he stabbed his mother’s boyfriend to death during an argument. The 18-year-old, identified as Gabriel Stettler, was “agitated and stomping in the kitchen and slamming a door” before the violence erupted, his mother is said to have told investigators. He then allegedly picked up a knife and repeatedly stabbed 52-year-old Miles Brickhouse Jr. when the two got into an argument, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and South Whitehall police chief Glen Dorney said in a news release. Relatives of Brickhouse, who had been living with Monica Stettler and her son for a few weeks, say he was still recovering from the Dec. 25 death of his father when he was murdered. “I pray justice is served because he in no way, shape or form deserved this,” his half-sister, Nadine Grant, told The Morning Call.
Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been hit with fresh legal trouble thanks to a personal injury lawsuit filed by an ex-girlfriend of his murdered son. Morgan Doughty had been dating Paul Murdaugh—who was found shot dead in June 2021 along with his mother, Margaret, in a murder mystery that has captured worldwide attention—when he was involved in a 2019 boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
An operation to fight human trafficking across California has resulted in more than 80 people, including children, being “rescued” and nearly 500 arrests, authorities said Tuesday. During the weeklong crackdown dubbed “Operation Reclaim and Rebuild,” 74 adults and eight children were rescued, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva, who said the opertion involved hundreds of agents from dozens of agencies. Of the arrests, there were 34 people accused of trafficking or exploiting victims for sex and 201 “johns” suspected of trying to purchase sex. Villaneuva did not elaborate on the remaining arrests, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Remember, this is one week only,” the sheriff said. “This is just one small slice of what happens throughout the entire year.”
A man accused of the contract killing of a Transportation Security Administration employee last year was paid by a woman with money meant to keep her small business afloat during the pandemic, according to court records. Jasmine Martinez, the self-described owner of a one-woman beauty salon, was given a $15,000 federal payroll protection loan last April. Just days before the hit on security officer Le’Shonte Jones was allegedly carried out by ex-convict Javon Carter, the Miami Herald reported Tuesday, Martinez withdrew more than two-thirds of the loan. It remains unclear whether she was in fact the owner of a beauty business, but police said they believed Martinez used the funds to pay Carter to fatally shoot Jones on her doorstep on May 3, 2021. Martinez, who has denied any involvement in the slaying, allegedly nursed a long-standing grudge against Jones after several negative interactions, according to detectives. She was arrested, along with Carter and a third man, Romiel Robinson, earlier this month.
A California police department has issued an apology after a Black teen was forcibly thrown on the ground during an arrest—and it was all caught on camera. The video—which quickly went viral on social media—showed Rialto police officers kneeling on a teenage girl and holding her neck with their hands. The Rialto Police Department made a statement on the Feb. 11 incident on Tuesday, saying the teenage girl had refused to identify herself after being stopped for “riding an illegal street pocket bike and traveling at an unsafe speed on a residential street.”
A swimmer was killed by a great white shark south of Sydney on Wednesday in the first such attack in nearly six decades. “When [the swimmer] went down there were so many splashes,” a witness told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. The victim has yet to be identified, and it was not immediately clear if the swimmer was a man or woman. Police are said to have recovered human remains from the water near the attack in Little Bay, off the coast of Sydney. Half of the swimmer’s wetsuit was also found.
An Asian American woman was stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment early Sunday morning by a stranger who followed her inside, according to police and multiple reports. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was discovered by cops in her bathtub, where she was “bleeding from multiple wounds to the body,” police sources told the New York Post. Lee’s alleged killer, Assamad Nash, was found hiding under her bed, the outlet reported.
The Sarasota Medical Examiner’s office has released the official autopsy report for doomed “van-lifer” Brian Laundrie, revealing new details about his death. The report, conducted by District 12 deputy chief medical examiner Dr. Wilson Broussard, states that Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. When the FBI finally found him days into his disappearance, he was discovered near a European American Arms revolver, which was marked as a .38 special on one side of the barrel and as a .357 magnum on the other, the report states.
