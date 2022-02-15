Little Girl Missing for Two Years Found Alive Under Staircase

A Nebraska woman who gave birth on a sidewalk over the weekend has been arrested on suspicion of child felony abuse, according to Omaha authorities. An ambulance responding to a 911 call Sunday found that Trinity Shakespeare, 27, had left the area after delivering a baby boy on the pavement. The newborn, exposed to the 15-degree weather, had been covered up by bystanders. Shakespeare had previously shooed off medics earlier that morning, “adamant that [they] leave her alone” after a person with her called 911 to report that she was in pain, according to a fire battalion spokesperson. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday that the alleged abandonment of the baby would likely warrant a child abuse or neglect charge. Shakespeare previously lost custody of two other young children after leaving them, dirty and improperly clothed, with a self-identified “drunk” in 2018. The man, who was not the kids’ father, told police Shakespeare had seemed “buzzed,” giving him the 1- and 2-year-old by saying, “Here you go.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO