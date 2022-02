Reports over the weekend say that the Arizona Cardinals are calling Kyler Murray quote: 'self-centered, immature, and someone who points fingers.' On the other side, a report is said that Murray feels he's being framed as a scapegoat for their playoff loss to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Murray responded quote: 'All of this nonsense is not what I'm about, never has been, never will be..love me or hate me but I'm going to continue to grow and get better.' Marcellus Wiley explains why the Cardinals 'should not be afraid to commit to someone who's helped their franchise improve every single year.'

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO