ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Missing Philadelphia man not seen since Valentine’s date

By Doc Louallen
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYI36_0eFGfsFH00

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPHL) — The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on Monday.

Police say 20-year-old Tariq Greene was last seen by his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day. Police say Greene was last seen by his girlfriend around 3:41 pm at 24th Street and Oregon Avenue.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Greene was last wearing a blue durag, black sweatshirt, black pants, and black slides. Police say he may be in the 6600 block of Saybrook Avenue area.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3184 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Greene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Afternoon shooting in Harrisburg leaves woman injured

A shooting in Harrisburg has left one person shot with multiple gunshots affecting the surrounding neighborhood. Police say the incident happened around 2 p.m. near a playground. There were plenty of shots fired with bullets lodged in cars and considerable property damage in the surrounding area.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Fire chief to Walmart gawkers: A video’s ‘not worth your life’

Watching video of what happened at Walmart Wednesday night -- a fire now considered a likely case of arson -- it was hard for most of us to miss the flames in the toy aisle. But for Randy O'Donnell, Carlisle Borough's fire chief, it was hard to miss something else: the people in the store watching the flames -- some capturing the images -- while others appeared to continue shopping.
CARLISLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
abc27 News

VIDEO: Fire inside Walmart in Carlisle damages store

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a suspected arson in the toy department of the Carlisle Walmart on Wednesday night. 12 fire trucks responded to a fire around 7:30 p.m. According to a Corporal with the Carlisle Police Department, they are investigating the fire as a possible arson and are reviewing security footage. The […]
CARLISLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Court rules against Philadelphia lost-gun reporting law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state court is stopping a Philadelphia ordinance that requires gun owners to tell police when a firearm has been lost or stolen. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel on Monday issued a permanent injunction, saying the Uniform Firearms Act preempts city ordinances. One of the judges says the decision is legally […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Dauphin County prison board releases 90-day progress report

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County prison has faced heavy scrutiny over a variety of issues. The Dauphin County prison board has just released its 90-day progress report. Leaders are aware of reports of workers sleeping on the job to even inmates dying in their facility. Dauphin County prison board members say they […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy