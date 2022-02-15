Eight units damaged in Chesapeake apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Crews responded to an apartment fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was in the 900 block of Lake Village Drive at the Lake Village Apartments around 1 p.m.

Firefighters said about eight units were significantly damaged. Families in those units were displaced but officials do not initially know how many people that includes.

When firefighters originally arrived they found thick smoke consuming the center stairway between the apartments. The fire had extended to several units on the rear of the apartment complex, fire officials said.

A resident in an upstairs apartment closest to the fire noticed the smoke and evacuated his family. Chesapeake Police Officers and firefighters then evacuated the remaining residents.

Chesapeake Fire Dept.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department is working with property management and the Red Cross to relocate all residents.

There is no further information at this time.