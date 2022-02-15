ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Eight units damaged in Chesapeake apartment fire

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9Ksj_0eFGfhmW00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Crews responded to an apartment fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was in the 900 block of Lake Village Drive at the Lake Village Apartments around 1 p.m.

Firefighters said about eight units were significantly damaged. Families in those units were displaced but officials do not initially know how many people that includes.

When firefighters originally arrived they found thick smoke consuming the center stairway between the apartments. The fire had extended to several units on the rear of the apartment complex, fire officials said.

A resident in an upstairs apartment closest to the fire noticed the smoke and evacuated his family. Chesapeake Police Officers and firefighters then evacuated the remaining residents.

Chesapeake Fire Dept.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department is working with property management and the Red Cross to relocate all residents.

There is no further information at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Fire Department#Property Management#The Apartments#Va Crews#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy