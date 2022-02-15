SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center reopened after being closed for two weeks in order to protect the public and staff after some employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility was thoroughly sanitized and staff were cleared to reopened, according to Santa Maria spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

The center is open to teens in 7th through 12th grades on weekdays from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

"Teens are invited to drop in and enjoy its various amenities, including an art studio, basketball courts, a computer lab, a fitness center, an arcade-like game room, a multi-media room with a home theater, and tutoring," van de Kamp said.

The center also hosts recreational, leadership, and professional development programs.

Membership at the center is free, but a school identification card and parental consent are required to apply, he added.

The post Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria reopens after being closed because of COVID-19 appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .