There is treasure in the fridge. Pieces of chicken in a dark, sweet and salty marinade ready to roast; a bowl of trifle, its layers of sponge, cream and hazelnuts resting quietly – a treat for later – and a bottle of something sparkling for tomorrow. None of this is purely for practical reasons. Both the chicken and the trifle are all the better for a night in the cold. Time for the soy and mirin marinade to work its magic on the chicken; and the trifle, like many other puddings, always seems better when it has had time to think – the layers merging softly into one another overnight.

