Isabel Torres, Spanish actor known for HBO Max's ‘Veneno,’ dies at 52

By Variety
NBC News
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIsabel Torres, the Spanish actor known for portraying the transgender icon Cristina “La Veneno” Ortiz on HBO’s “Veneno,” died Friday, according to a post originally written in Spanish on her official Instagram. She was 52. “Although her family and friends feel her loss deeply,...

