ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Moving to Florida? You’ll pay more than locals to buy a home

By Sam Sachs
WMBB
WMBB
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FblD5_0eFGelCn00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four cities in Florida show that if you’re moving here from out of state or out of town, you’ll pay more for your house than the locals. Real estate company Redfin surveyed the costs of buying a house in 49 cities across the U.S.

For the biggest cities, the buyers already there spent a lot less on their new homes than their migrating neighbors, sometimes close to 30% less. Price differences reported by Redfin were based on average maximum budgets for those moving to their new towns and locals, along with median sale prices as of December.

What is the least educated Florida county?

Of the 49 cities surveyed by Redfin, only seven had prices that were lower for those moving in. The city with the lowest price difference between out-of-towners and locals was Fremont, Calif., where those moving from outside spent 6.1% less than those already living in the city.

The Redfin study said “relocators have more to spend on homes than locals in 42 of the 49 cities included in this analysis.” The company said the buyer prices are less of a concern for those moving to areas like Nashville from the West Coast, such as in California.

“People moving from the West Coast will pay way over asking price without batting an eye. In their eyes, they’re getting a deal. It’s really hard for locals to compete right now, and it can be devastating for first-time buyers who aren’t able to offset high prices by selling a home before they buy a new one,” according to a Redfin agent in Nashville.

The city with the biggest gap was Nashville, Tenn., where locals paid 28.5% less for their new homes than those moving from out of town or out of state. Philadelphia, N.J. wasn’t far behind at 28.4% higher prices for newcomers. New York City and Atlanta also trailed closely, but Miami hit the ranks at No. 5.

For the four Florida cities that made the list, price differences got as high as 25.1% in Miami and as low as 1.7% in Jacksonville. Orlando and Tampa were middle of the pack, but still a gap between at 17.1% higher prices for out of towners in O-Town and 9.2% higher for out-of-town movers in Tampa. While the maximum budget gaps were bigger in places like Miami, the actual budget dollars were high for both groups in Tampa, where the difference in price was lower.

For Tampa homebuyers, local or from outside, the median sale price for a house as $339,000 according to Redfin but the budgets were more than $100,000 higher. Out-of-town buyers reportedly budgeted about $575,400 while locals budgeted about $527,000.

Florida failed to pay health claims for sick, needy children

As of Feb. 10, mortgage interest rates are rising ahead of an expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve in March. At this time, 15-year fixed rate mortgages are approaching 3%, while 30 year fixed rate mortgages are almost at 3.7%, according to Freddie Mac , one of two federally-backed mortgage companies.

The pricing and interest rates could have an effect on the number of people willing or able to buy homes, in addition to continuing inventory problems across the U.S. In Florida markets, Realtor.com reports increases in the number of sales as price growth continues for most locations.

Metro Area 2022 Y/Y Sales Growth 2022 Y/Y Price Growth
Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla. -5.6% 2.7%
Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Fla. 0.6% 6.1%
Jacksonville, Fla. 6.2% 6.5%
Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. 6.5% 7%
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla. 3.6% 5.8%
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. 0.8% 1.7%
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. 8.8% 5.4%
Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Fla. 7.4% 7.9%
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. 9.6% 6.8%
(Source: Realtor.com National Housing Forecast)

With the exceptions of the Tampa and Orlando markets, every area in Florida is having price growth outpace sales increases. Questions of affordability and location for construction to address pressing housing needs continues in the legislature, and the City of St. Petersburg released study results for the housing needs of their residents.

The march of inflation, including housing costs growing higher than the rest of the country, puts Tampa Bay’s housing and migration viability at the top of affordability concerns. The metro area’s inflation rate was more than two points over the national in the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Increases to rent and mortgages was more than double the rest of the country, compared to the year before.

The cost issue is exacerbated by the cost of materials to build increasing as a result of inflation, as well. The latest Producer Price Index reported softwood lumber prices had gone up 25.4% from December to January, a 20% increase compared to the year before. While hardwood lumber didn’t increase as much month-to-month, prices for hardwood were up 31% over the past year.

Doctors group slams Florida bill that would protect medical workers from censorship, penalty

More significantly, fabricated structural metal, used for building homes and offices, had a 42.5% price increase from January 2021 to January 2022. Air conditioning and refrigeration equipment was up 18.7% in the same period of time, while ferrous wire products, used for building bridges and skyscrapers, had a nearly 30% increase in price.

All of which is to say, building is getting more expensive. Whether it’s homes, offices, bridges or roads, material costs are going up. While efforts by federal and state governments to invest in infrastructure developments are needed, and some say the size of the investment is historic, as material costs go up, the impact of those dollars is reduced by the reduced purchasing power.

Concerns over inflation’s effects on building also come from the Associated General Contractors of America, a builders’ association. In a new report, the organization said materials prices collectively rose 20% over the past year, adding to issues centered on addressing inventory shortages for construction and buyers.

“Spiking materials prices are making it challenging for most firms to profit from any increases in demand for new construction projects,” said Stephen E. Sandherr, the association’s chief executive officer. “Left unabated, these price increases will undermine the economic case for many development projects and limit the positive impacts of the new infrastructure bill.”

Florida bill pushes to make violence protection orders safer, faster

The AGCA said the gap between prices for builders and prices for consumers would expand as they pass the costs onto their customers to remain profitable.

The group’s latest Construction Inflation Alert, a report produced to track price changes and their effects on the industry, said the combination of supply chain delays and “fast-rising costs” for materials is hurting the construction workforce for both residential and nonresidential building. Fewer people to build would likely add onto delays in addressing home inventory across the country, as well as infrastructure development more generally.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMBB

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on FPL rate hike

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Panhandle residents have voiced their concerns about struggles to pay their power bill thanks to a massive rate hike from FPL. FPL has said that the rate hike was necessary and an unusual situation caused by “cold weather, new rates and tiering structure, and increased cost of fuel.” On […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
City
Jacksonville, FL
Tampa, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Tampa, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Panama City home damaged in fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A house is badly damaged after it caught on fire on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said there are no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local businessman and developer passes away

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County community members are mourning the loss of a man who helped shape Panama City Beach.  Local businessman and developer Wes Burnham has died. He was 86. Burnham moved here from Birmingham in the 1970s. He quickly made an impact on Panama City Beach. He’s best known for […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Producer Price Index#Air Conditioning#Infrastructure#Wfla#Redfin
WMBB

Operation Spay Bay celebrates major milestone

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Operation Spay Bay has been making a difference in our community for almost eight years. Spaying and neutering animals are their biggest contributions to our overpopulated area. “Gus marked our 70,000th spay and/or neuter so his surgery is being complimentary today,” Operation Spay Bay Employee Cathy Harpe said. Gus got his […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Two seriously injured in wrong-way crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were seriously injured Wednesday morning when an 81-year-old man from Pensacola crashed his sedan into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on Interstate 10. The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened at about 1:20 a.m. near Mile Marker 72. The Pensacola man was driving a sedan […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Mortgages
WMBB

Long-awaited Bay High STEM building finally open

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High School officially has a shiny new facility after years of rebuilding after Hurricane Michael. The grand opening of the St. Joe Community Foundation STEM building took place Tuesday. The nearly $20 million facility has been patiently awaited for some time. Bay High senior Wesley Littleton has spent almost […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Hiland Park home destroyed in fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A house is a total loss after it caught on fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Garrison Road in the Hiland Park area. Officials said there are no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The State Fire […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Grease Pro shop reopens after tornado destroys building

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — After months spent rebuilding, Grease Pro on Ohio Avenue in Lynn Haven is finally reopening. Mason Mata said he feels nostalgic standing in the newly rebuilt facility. Mata was working as the assistant manager in April 2021 when a tornado destroyed the Grease Pro shop. “I was there when they […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Freeport man receives the help of a lifetime

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Walton County residents banded together over the last few months to help out one of their own. William Thompson’s home in Freeport had been racking up hefty fines since he was found in violation of Walton County code. “I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Thompson said. “I thought […]
FREEPORT, FL
WMBB

Panama City gives away hundreds of trees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s tree canopy continues to grow after Hurricane Michael destroyed most of the trees in the area. Panama City Quality of Life gave away more than 600 hundred trees on Saturday at the Downtown Farmers Market and the St. Andrews Farmer’s Market. Quality of Life held a similar event a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Benefit events to honor late Mowat student

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Groups are putting on two different events to honor a young girl who passed away in a car accident a few months ago. The Mowat Middle School Beta Club is hosting a Memorial Walk-A-Thon in honor of Anna Eldridge, for what would have been her 12th birthday. The event will […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Riviera Beach residents to get flood relief soon

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – With 2021’s historic amount of rainfall, many areas in the Panhandle experienced flooding issues. One area in particular is the Riviera Beach neighborhood on the west end of Panama City Beach in Bay County. Residents living along Pompano Avenue have dealt with hurricane-like flooding for many months. Bay County officials […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy