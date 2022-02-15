ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolce&Gabbana relaunching beauty with an eye on Gen-Z

By COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Dolce&Gabbana has become the first Italian fashion house to bring its beauty division in-house, a move that the CEO said Tuesday would strengthen the link between beauty and fashion and help build inroads with younger consumers. CEO Alfonso Dolce said developing products with a new...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenico Dolce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Beauty Brands#Fashion Houses#Fashion Design#Milan#Ap#Italian#Shiseido#Chanel#Dolce Gabbana Beauty#Lvmh
