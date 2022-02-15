Dolce&Gabbana relaunching beauty with an eye on Gen-Z

"NYFW is dead" is a refrain that always seems to find its way onto social media every February and September. This year, that three-word statement seems to be louder than ever. For the Spring / Summer 2022 season, several legacy brands and designers, like Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and Oscar de la Renta, who at one point defined the New York fashion scene, have decided to cancel their shows. While some have cited Covid-19 and supply chain issues as the reason for skipping the season's biggest stage, others, like The Row, are simply moving their shows to different cities like Paris and Milan. This month, New York will host fewer than 50 in-person shows within the four official days of the calendar. In a typical pre-pandemic season, that number would be over 100 spread across an entire week.

