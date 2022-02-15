Kanye West Says He’s Taking ‘Accountability’ for ‘Jarring’ Messages About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: ‘I’m Still Learning’

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson. Shutterstock(3)

Calm after the storm? Kanye West is speaking out about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson once again — this time without all caps.

The 44-year-old rapper addressed his recent comments about the 41-year-old reality star and her 28-year-old boyfriend via Instagram on Tuesday, February 15, sharing a photo of himself standing alone on a stage.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” West wrote. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.”

The Yeezy designer continued: “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

West’s statement followed several days of public takedowns directed at the Saturday Night Live star, who began dating Kardashian in October 2021 after she hosted the NBC show. All of the Grammy winner’s messages have since been deleted.

“HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN,” the “Heartless” artist wrote on Sunday, February 13. “WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W.”

One day later, he shared photos of his estranged wife on a recent date night with Davidson before showing off the truckload of roses he seemingly delivered to the Skims CEO’s home for Valentine’s Day.

“DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY,” West wrote on Monday, February 14. “I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE’LL BE BACK TOGETHER.”

The record producer continued: “THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY. IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER 💔.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. While the KKW Beauty founder has not publicly commented on her estranged husband’s latest round of pleas to reunite, West shared screenshots of alleged text messages from Kardashian on Monday.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” one text read, to which West allegedly replied, “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

Davidson, for his part, “is staying far away” from the drama, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, noting that the comedian is “taking the mature route.”

A second insider revealed that the New York native has been Kardashian’s “rock,” adding, “Kim and Pete are secure enough in their own relationship and aren’t going to let snide comments affect what they have. She’s leaning on him while Kanye is going through this jealousy phase.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who requested to be made legally single late last year, isn’t going to “engage further” with West in the public eye, per the second source. “Kim and Pete are trying not to give in to the attention. She’s said what she needed to say.”

