ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Says He’s Taking ‘Accountability’ for ‘Jarring’ Messages About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: ‘I’m Still Learning’

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Azlna_0eFGdwhl00
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson. Shutterstock(3)

Calm after the storm? Kanye West is speaking out about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson once again — this time without all caps.

The 44-year-old rapper addressed his recent comments about the 41-year-old reality star and her 28-year-old boyfriend via Instagram on Tuesday, February 15, sharing a photo of himself standing alone on a stage.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” West wrote. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.”

The Yeezy designer continued: “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

West’s statement followed several days of public takedowns directed at the Saturday Night Live star, who began dating Kardashian in October 2021 after she hosted the NBC show. All of the Grammy winner’s messages have since been deleted.

“HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN,” the “Heartless” artist wrote on Sunday, February 13. “WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W.”

One day later, he shared photos of his estranged wife on a recent date night with Davidson before showing off the truckload of roses he seemingly delivered to the Skims CEO’s home for Valentine’s Day.

“DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY,” West wrote on Monday, February 14. “I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE’LL BE BACK TOGETHER.”

The record producer continued: “THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY. IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER 💔.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. While the KKW Beauty founder has not publicly commented on her estranged husband’s latest round of pleas to reunite, West shared screenshots of alleged text messages from Kardashian on Monday.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” one text read, to which West allegedly replied, “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

Davidson, for his part, “is staying far away” from the drama, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, noting that the comedian is “taking the mature route.”

A second insider revealed that the New York native has been Kardashian’s “rock,” adding, “Kim and Pete are secure enough in their own relationship and aren’t going to let snide comments affect what they have. She’s leaning on him while Kanye is going through this jealousy phase.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who requested to be made legally single late last year, isn’t going to “engage further” with West in the public eye, per the second source. “Kim and Pete are trying not to give in to the attention. She’s said what she needed to say.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

We Still Can't Believe What Pete Davidson Announced After Kanye West Dissed Him On New Track

Seems like the Kardashians aren’t the only ones unamused by Kanye West’s recent behavior, as Pete Davidson has now been forced to take extra measures to guarantee his safety following the release of Ye’s latest track. If you’ll recall, the 44-year-old rapper released his new single, “My Life Was Never Eazy” on Friday, January 14th, and in the song, he literally references the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star by name and threatens to beat him. Ye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s [expletive.]”
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

“I don’t feel sorry for him”: Shaquille O’Neal rips apart Kanye West for taking fight with Kim Kardashian to social media

Shaquille O’Neal the former National Basketball Association player and a Hall of Famer who in retirement as turned himself into a musician, businessman and a analyst as his un-ending love for Basketball still has him around the league. Being a generational talent Shaquille O’Neal was and is the most dominant force the league has ever seen but it isn’t just the game which he dominates. He also dominates the internet with his great analysing skills, hot-takes and opinions on day to day basis. Recently Shaq made headlines as he discussed the on-going drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters—How Is This The Same Person?

The unimaginable has happened, as there is a picture of Kim Kardashian on Instagram that features the 41-year-old SKIMS founder without makeup, and without any obvious filters or Photoshopping. And we have to admit, she looks absolutely gorgeous and glowing, leaving us to wonder why she and her famous family are so fond of filters when they do in fact look so good without them!
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Fans Think Kris Jenner Posted an Unedited Picture of Herself By Mistake

Over the weekend Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter Chicago West celebrated her fourth birthday, and in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion the whole family took to Instagram to post birthday tributes to the four-year-old. However, there was one post of the lot that stood out to fans, who think that Kris Jenner may have posted an unedited picture by mistake before quickly deleting it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Takes Chicago, 4, To Target & Has Adorable Reunion With True Thompson, 3

The Kardashian cousins had some fun, while dancing around the aisles at Target, during a relaxed shopping trip. Kim Kardashian, 41, and her daughter Chicago, 4, had a sweet mommy-daughter bonding day at Target on Thursday February 3, when they had a sweet surprise, running into Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True, 3, who was also out on a Target trip. Kim posted a few sweet photos and videos of the cousins hugging and dancing to her Instagram Story, and the two girls looked super happy to see each other.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Kardashian Family#Yeezy#Nbc
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!. Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Is Big Mad That Kim Kardashian, North West Are Posting TikToks Against His Will

UPDATE: Kanye West fired back at Kim Kardashian as the estranged couple continued to spar online over a TikTok video featuring their daughter, North. “What do you mean by main provider?” West wrote on Instagram, questioning Kardashian’s claim in her note that she was serving as the “main provider and caregiver” for their children. West went on to accuse Kardashian of trying to “kid nap my daughter on her birthday” when she allegedly did not provide him with the address to their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party. West continued: “You put security on me inside of the house to play with...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kardashian-Jenner Family Members React to Kylie Jenner’s 2nd Baby’s Birth: Kim, Khloe and More Send Congrats

Keeping up with the congrats! Kylie Jenner’s family members have had the sweetest reaction to her second child’s arrival. The Kardashians star shared the news on Sunday, February 6 via Instagram. “2/2/22,” the new mother of two, 24, captioned the sweet snap of her newborn baby’s tiny hand with her own. Travis Scott reacted to the post with one blue heart emoji followed by six brown hearts.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Astroworld Victim’s Relatives Blast Kanye West’s ‘Ridiculous’ Demand Billie Eilish Apologize

The grandparents of Astroworld’s youngest victim didn’t hold back Thursday when asked what they thought of Kanye West threatening to pull out of Coachella unless Travis Scott gets an “apology” from Billie Eilish. “To hear Kanye’s words, that’s hurtful to us. What an idiotic thing to say,” Bernon Blount, whose 9-year-old grandson Ezra Blount died from injuries suffered in the Astroworld crowd control disaster, tells Rolling Stone. Tericia Blount, Ezra’s grandmother, said West should be praising Eilish, not lashing out at her after she stopped a concert in Atlanta on Saturday to help a fan who was struggling to breathe. “I think it’s...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Kanye West Is Now Allegedly Spreading Tasteless Rumors About Pete Davidson

Kanye West is not happy about estranged wife Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson. Less than a week after dropping a diss record about the Saturday Night Live star, now the DONDA rapper is reportedly spreading tasteless rumors about Pete. According to TMZ, Ye is allegedly telling friends that Pete is suffering with AIDS. Celebrity blogger DJ Akademiks revealed the news earlier this week:
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Shares Her Most Critical Statement Yet on Kanye West

The divorce saga of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continues after the two called each other out on Instagram over their differences regarding their 8-year-old daughter, North West. On Feb. 4, West posted a screenshot of one of North's TikTok videos, tagging Kardashian and captioning it, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?"
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

85K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy