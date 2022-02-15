Blue Moon Goodness makes pantry staples healthy and comforting!

When the weatherman said a chance of more cold wintry mix headed our way again this weekend, I promised myself I will not do what I have done in the past — rush out of home or work to get to the grocery store to grab bread, milk, eggs and those fattening snacks. I am number eight in line among others like myself saying “the shelves are empty.” I rush home to find I have bread, milk and eggs from the last “snow call.” OK, I will pull out the oldest bread, milk and eggs and replace with the newest batch, but now what do I make with this combination? No need to worry as I think back to what my mom did with this excess — she’d get out her recipes and cook bread pudding!

