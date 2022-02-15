Steuben County Man Indicted on Felony Child Sex Abuse Charges Stemming From Halloween Party

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on February 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM, Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a Domestic Incident at 5854 State Route 96 Spring Meadows, Apt 207, in the Town of Romulus. Deputies’ report that the Suspect, Adam Livingston, had grabbed another person by the throat, and then punched them in the back of the head. Soon after that, Adam threatened the victim’s life by telling them he would stab them with a knife. Adam Livingston was arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree, a Violation. Adam was brought to the Seneca County Correctional Facility where he would answer for the charge. Adam will also await Judge’s decision on an Order of Protection on the victim’s behalf. The Sheriff Department was assisted on scene by the The New York State Police.

ROMULUS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO