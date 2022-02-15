ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Steuben County Man Indicted on Felony Child Sex Abuse Charges Stemming From Halloween Party

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The investigation into an underage drinking party in Steuben County last Halloween has resulted in a 41-year old man being indicted on 19 charges, including felony child sexual abuse and...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Auburn Woman Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 02/15/2022, deputies arrested Jessica R. Carpenter of 218 Genesee Street Auburn NY 13021 for harassment 2nd physical contact. The arrest stems from a 911 call dispatchers received reporting a domestic at 2202 State Route 96, Fastrac and Mcdonalds, in the Village of Ovid. Upon investigation it was found that Carpenter had subjected the male half to unwanted physical contact by striking him with a closed fist and knees to the face. Carpenter was turned over to corrections to await CAP court arraignment on 2/16/2022 at 08:00hrs to answer the charge.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Police Arrest 22-Year-Old for Allegedly Killing Puppy

A 22-year old has been arrested for allegedly killing a 3-month old puppy last December in Corning. City Police were contacted two months ago by a resident of Dodge Avenue who found her 3-month old Shih Tzu dead. An autopsy report revealed the dog died of blunt force trauma. Michael Crouse, who had been a co-resident of the home where the dog was found dead, has been charged with felony animal cruelty.
CORNING, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested for DWI

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Sodus man for DWI following the investigation of a traffic stop in Sodus Tuesday evening. Deputies say that Dashawn M. Faniel, age 29, of Ridge Road of Sodus was driving his vehicle east on Ridge Road Sodus when he was pulled over. After further investigation road side it was determined that Mr. Faniel was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
SODUS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Steuben County, NY
Steuben County, NY
Crime & Safety
Addison, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Addison, NY
FL Radio Group

Marion Man Arrested Following Alleged Domestic Incident

A Marion man was arrested following a reported domestic incident on Chaintree Drive in the town of Marion. 38-year old Jonathan Evans was arrested for criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child after a 9-1-1 call of a domestic incident in progress. Evans allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with his significant other and began choking the victim. Evans’ ten-year-old child witnessed the events and called 9-1-1 for help.
MARION, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Accused of Burglary, Assaulting Residents With a Knife

A 31-year old Geneva woman was being held at the Ontario County Jail after she allegedly broke into an apartment and assaulted the residents inside with a knife. Police were called to Courtyard Apartments around 2:30 Sunday morning after Markita Berry allegedly forced her way into one of the apartments and injured at least one person inside with a knife.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Sheriff’s Monthly Report

D.H.S. Fraud Cases: 30; Yearly Total Cost Recouped: $17,622. Monthly Total Made for Boarding In: $43,270.34; Yearly Total: $43,270.34. January 6th, 2022: An inmate in the jail was charged with felony assault after attacking and injuring a Corrections Officer. January 13th, 2022: Deputies responded and are investigating a fatal MVA...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Romulus Man Arrested for Harassment

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on February 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM, Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a Domestic Incident at 5854 State Route 96 Spring Meadows, Apt 207, in the Town of Romulus. Deputies’ report that the Suspect, Adam Livingston, had grabbed another person by the throat, and then punched them in the back of the head. Soon after that, Adam threatened the victim’s life by telling them he would stab them with a knife. Adam Livingston was arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree, a Violation. Adam was brought to the Seneca County Correctional Facility where he would answer for the charge. Adam will also await Judge’s decision on an Order of Protection on the victim’s behalf. The Sheriff Department was assisted on scene by the The New York State Police.
ROMULUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Sex Abuse#Halloween Party#Alcohol#Chase#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Four Arrested for Felony Burglary in Geneva

Two 18-year old’s and two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred last Friday afternoon in the area of Pulteney Street and Elmwood Avenue in the city of Geneva. When police arrived on the scene, they found Aldamond Whitfield, Junior, Tah’Misha Whitfield-Muhammad, and two juveniles....
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Victor Woman Charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

A Seneca Falls woman has been charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance after a Wednesday arrest. Originally placed into custody for petit larceny, police say Shallamar Hayward-Crawford, of Victor, had prescription pills on her that were neither prescribed to her nor were in their original containers. She was released on an appearance ticket for Seneca Falls Town Court.
VICTOR, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Woman Arrested After Choking Victim With Phone Cord

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Waterloo woman for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing. Alaina Smith, 28, of 1806 Whisky Hill Road Waterloo, was arrested after the report of a disturbance on Canal Street in Lyons. It is alleged that Smith used a phone cord, and wrapped it around the victim’s neck, obstructing his ability to breathe.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Bath Mom Charged With Manslaughter in Death of Three-Week-Old

A 22-year old Bath woman has been charged with manslaughter following the investigation into the death of her infant daughter. The arrest of Cherokee-Cheyenne Shull was the result of an investigation into a medical emergency involving her three-week-old daughter, Scarlett Beach, back on February 3rd. Shull was sent to Steuben County Jail to await arraignment.
BATH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Halloween
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested after Domestic Incident

A Seneca Falls man is facing multiple charges after a Sunday morning arrest. Seneca Falls Police report the arrest of Kenneth Fowler after responding to a domestic incident where he allegedly shoved and restrained a female victim as well as damaging her property. Fowler was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Felony Aggravated Family Offense Charge

A 27-year old Seneca Falls man was arrested Thursday following the report of a domestic incident. Alex Rossiter is accused of subjecting a woman to unwanted physical contact in front of two children. Rossiter was charged with harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, felony aggravated family offense, and two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Arrested for Allegedly Selling Cocaine

A Geneva man is facing multiple charges after a Thursday afternoon incident. Police say they arrested Willie Spann for allegedly selling a controlled substance, namely cocaine. He was observed on Exchange Street and fled when told to stop by officers. After being arrested, he was found to have had an active bench warrant for failure to appear in city court for a prior charge. Spann was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental administration, and failure to appear.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested After January Incident at Wal-Mart

A Waterloo man was arrested Saturday by Seneca Falls Police following an investigation into a January incident at Wal-Mart. Police say Timothy Brown stole a piece of equipment from the store on January 17. Law enforcement were unable to locate him and so an arrest warrant was issued. Brown was contacted by State Police for an unrelated matter and taken into custody where he was turned over to Seneca Falls authorities and charged with petit larceny.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Vehicle Rollover in Palmyra Leads to DWI Arrest

A Friday evening rollover crash in the Town of Palmyra has led to DWI charges for a Webster man. Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to North Creek Road around 4:30pm for the report of a vehicle on its side against a utility pole with both occupants outside of it. Jesse Arnold, the driver, is alleged to have been intoxicated. A breath sample produced a blood alcohol content of 0.12%.
PALMYRA, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy