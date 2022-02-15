ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Spy's New Music Weekly: Animal Collective, Andrew Deadman, colourmusic

By KOSU
kosu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the newest music on The Spy for...

www.kosu.org

undertheradarmag.com

Mallrat Shares Video for New Single “Your Love”

Mallrat (aka Australian pop artist Grace Shaw) has shared a video for her new single “Your Love.” The song was produced by Shaw alongside Stylaz Fuego, and was mixed by Andrew Dawson. View the video below. “When I wrote ‘Your Love,’ I was listening to a lot of...
MUSIC
wesb.com

SKUNK ANANSIE Releases Animated Music Video For New Single ‘Piggy’

British rock icons SKUNK ANANSIE have released an animated music video for their new track titled “Piggy”. A punk-rock blast of distorted riffs, snarling vocals and powerhouse rhythms, it’s as confrontational and uncompromising as anything the band has done over the course of its long and illustrious career.
MUSIC
#Animal Collective#Thespyfm Com
WNYC

Listening Party: Animal Collective's 'Time Skiffs'

Animal Collective's new album Time Skiffs arrives following the longest gap in the band's release history; six years after their album Painting With. It's also the first album in a decade to feature their complete line-up. Bandmembers Josh Dibb, aka Deakin, and Brian Weitz, aka Geologist, join us for a Listening Party.
BROOKLYN, NY
musicomh.com

Animal Collective – Time Skiffs

If you want to feel old, consider the fact that Animal Collective are approaching their third decade together as a band. They have managed this achievement through an open door policy, allowing for solo and collaborative projects, and rarely rushing their album releases through. As a result, Time Skiffs – their first album as a quartet since 2016 – gives the strongest possible sense of homecoming.
MUSIC
Spin

Animal Collective ‘Drive Through a Certain Mist’ on New LP Time Skiffs

“Raw,” “free,” “loosey-goosey” — these are adjectives no one would use to describe Animal Collective‘s Painting With, an album so bright and intense it often feels like staring into a solar eclipse without the proper eyewear. Six years later, Animal Collective has returned with Time Skiffs, which feels more like gazing casually into a psychedelic forest — the scenery is more textured and detailed, hidden with colorful surprises. And, as the band’s Noah Lennox (Panda Bear) and Brian Weitz (Geologist) describe, it’s, well, a lot more “raw,” “free” and “loosey-goosey.”
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

How Spiders, Telepathy, and Broadcast Singer Trish Keenan Inspired Animal Collective’s New Album

The members of Animal Collective finish each other’s sentences so often it can feel like they have the ability to read each other’s minds—which, according to David Portner (Avey Tare), they kind of do. “The four of us have always had this connection,” he says. “Especially when you’re improvising a lot, you have to know where the people that you’re playing with are gonna go almost before they do.”
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Rosalía, Animal Collective, Koffee, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Cate Le Bon, Mitski, Animal Collective, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Cate Le Bon, Mitski, Animal Collective, Saba, Yeule, and Adekunle Gold. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Feb. 8

This week we bring the past into the present with Elephant Stone and Niagara Moon taking on the ’60s, NHC and SCALPING bringing back the ’90s, Saxon teaching the ’20s how the ’70s rocked, and Mallrat showing them all how the current day does it. Elephant...
MUSIC
freshmusicfreaks.com

‘Open The Window’ And Let This Week’s New Music Take You To ‘Different Places’ | ICYMI Monday

Matoma x SUPER-Hi – ‘Take Me To The Sunshine (feat. BullySongs)’. Inspirational Norwegian DJ and producer Matoma has released his first single of 2022: ‘Take Me To The Sunshine’ with SUPER-Hi and vocalist BullySongs. The song is perfect for those who are living in the midst of winter with a bouncy, dance-driven feeling that only comes with the summer months. Collaborators SUPER-Hi add their productive flair and BullySongs’s vocals pull the whole track together.
MUSIC
Daily Princetonian

Breaking the cycle of disappointment: Animal Collective’s “Time Skiffs”

Disappointment is what I and many other Animal Collective fans expected leading up to the release of their latest (and first in six years) studio album “Time Skiffs.” While the gradual release of four different singles, all of which appear on the finished album, offset that expectation of disappointment, I could not help but feel like I had been baited into believing the final product would be a masterpiece.
MUSIC
University Daily Kansan

New Music Monday: Mitski, Animal Collective and Black Country, New Road

This week’s New Music Monday features exciting albums and singles spanning across multiple genres. Mitski returned with her highly-anticipated sixth record, and Animal Collective delivered one of its best in a while. Here’s a rundown of some of the music released this past Friday, Feb. 4. “Ants From...
MUSIC
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Mitski, East Bay’s Toro y Moi top this week’s list of hot new music

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Mitski, “Laurel Hell” (Dead Oceans) Months before her new album came out, Japanese American indie-pop star Mitski’s nationwide tour sold out. “Laurel Hell” was one of the selections we highlighted in The Chronicle’s preview of 2022 albums, and it’s this week’s most notable release.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

