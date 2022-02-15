ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supportive housing projects backed by $17M grant

By Harrison Gereau
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Newly announced state funding will create 120 permanent and emergency housing units for formerly homeless New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that around $17.3 million in funding was awarded to six projects in four counties to accomplish this goal.

The organizations awarded funding included:

United Veterans Beacon House, Inc.

  • Awarded $2.6 million to construct permanent support housing for families where the head of the household is a veteran. Funds will also support the preservation of two emergency shelters for single homeless adults in Suffolk County.

Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc.

  • Awarded $2.49 million to turn a three-story building into 12 supportive housing units and create an 18-bed homeless shelter for women over the age of 18 in Jamestown.

Barrier Free Living, Inc.

  • Given $6 million to construct a 13-story building with 44 units of supportive housing, connected to a larger 75-unit project in Manhattan.

Catholic Charities of Onondaga County

  • Received $5.94 million to rehabilitate a commercial building and relocate 80 beds of supportive housing that must be moved due to a large economic development project in Syracuse.

Penates, Inc.

  • Awarded $100,000 in shelter repair funding to restore a two-story home and preserve 17 beds of emergency housing for homeless families in Bay Shore.
  • Given another $100,000 grant award to perform separate repairs on a different 17-bed home in Bay Shore.
Last year, the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program provided funding to 30 projects that will add 881 units of supportive housing across the state. This was done in an effort to ensure New Yorkers have a safe and affordable place to call home. OTDA Acting Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said, “Permanent supportive housing is a critical component of our efforts to ensure all New Yorkers have access to a safe, affordable place to call home – especially those who are most vulnerable. These projects, like many others funded through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, couple affordable housing with the supportive services some families and individuals need to better ensure their housing stability and the opportunity to lead full lives in the community. I applaud Governor Hochul’s ambitious five-year housing plan and her continued focus on New Yorkers with the greatest need for assistance and support.”

The program provides grants and loans to non-profit organizations, charitable and religious organizations, and municipalities to acquire, develop, and construct affordable housing for people who can’t secure adequate properties without special help. Through this program, New York State has given $1.2 billion towards the development of affordable housing and has created more than 22,000 units for homeless residents.

