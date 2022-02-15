Rose Ellen Mocombe joins the Board of Functional Literacy Ministry of Haiti

Heritage Fund – The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County, has two new board members. Joining the board are Anuja Mazgaonkar and Sarla Kalsi. Mazgaonkar has been with Cummins for 24 years and is the financial controller for the company’s power systems business, She started in the finance department in India and worked in various roles before coming the leader for Cummins Business Services in India and Asia Pacific. She moved to the U.S. in 2008 and has held controller roles in fuel systems, new and recon parts as well as the former power generation business. She is a chartered accountant and also a Kelley MBA graduate.

