Pittsburgh, PA

Rose Ellen Mocombe joins the Board of Functional Literacy Ministry of Haiti

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 4 days ago

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Rose Ellen Mocombe has joined the Board of Functional Literacy Ministry of Haiti. FLM-Haiti is a Pittsburgh-based organization that raises fund...

newpittsburghcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

