The best RTS games coming your way this year. Are you looking to dive into a new thrilling RTS game this year? There are a ton of thrilling RTS titles coming out that we can’t wait to try. In this list, we’re going to highlight a few of those. However, don’t see these games as ranked in any particular order. We’re still having to wait for these games to make their way out into the marketplace. With that said, check out a few games you’ll want to keep tabs on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO