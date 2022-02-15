ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Pregnancies of 2022: These Stars Are Celebrating Babies on the Way

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew year, new crop of celebrities announcing their pregnancies in 2022. One of the earliest to share their blessed news was actor Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata. The Oscar winner is going to be a dad for the third time as he expects baby No. 1 with his new...

www.sanluisobispo.com

Us Weekly

Tori Spelling, Nicole Richie and More Celebrities’ Unique Pregnancy Cravings

Olives! Kentucky Fried Chicken! Kourtney Kardashian, Katy Perry and more pregnant stars have described their distinct food cravings while expecting. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has welcomed three children since she and now-ex Scott Disick started their family in 2009 — son Mason, daughter Penelope and son Reign. The Poosh creator looked back at her dietary choices while carrying the little ones in a June 2019 blog post.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is Shauna Rae OK? Here's a Health Update on the Reality Star

In early 2022, TLC viewers were introduced to the 22-year-old star of I Am Shauna Rae. Shauna Rae received a rare diagnosis early in life that stunted her growth and left her “stuck” in an 8-year-old’s body. In the series, Shauna embarks on her journey to adulthood with the support of her loved ones, but it hasn’t been easy for the reality star.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoAnna Garcia Swisher inundated with love as she introduces adorable twins

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was inundated with sweet messages after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing with adorable newborn twins. The Sweet Magnolias star couldn't contain her excitement as she and her friend Bob Merrick doted over the babies, with each holding one in their arms as they posed beside the twins' proud dads, former N'Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Is Amy from 1000-Pound Sisters pregnant with a second baby?

Amy Slaton, known as one half of the duo on 1000-lb Sisters, is rumored to potentially be pregnant again. As her first son Gabe reaches more than a year in age, many are speculating a possible bump. Her journey to lose weight, which began at more than 400 pounds, has...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Dennis McKinley Posts a Photo of His “Absolute Favorite Girl”

Dennis McKinley put his proud dad hat on this Valentine's Day when he shared several sweet photos of daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley. "My absolute favorite girl," The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters dad wrote alongside a set of pics of his daughter dressed in red and holding flowers while surrounded by Valentine's Day balloons. The same photos were shared to PJ's Instagram account, along with the caption, "Happy Valentine’s day!!! Love you daddy[,] my fav Valentine … well next to mommy."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
papermag.com

Trisha Paytas Is Pregnant

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Trisha Paytas took to YouTube to announce their pregnancy. Those who know and love — or love to hate — the YouTuber know that Paytas has struggled with infertility. Since 2016’s “Why I can’t have children” video, garnering over 2 million views, the...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

After Suffering a Heartbreak, Young & Restless’ Melissa Ordway Spends a Day Full of Things That Are ‘Good for the Soul’

A little time out with family and friends is just what the doctor ordered. Last Friday, The Young and the Restless fave Melissa Ordway (Abby) posted the devastating news that her precious dog Riley had passed away. Anyone who shares their life with a furbaby can imagine, her heart was absolutely broken. “Thank you for being an angel here on earth,” she expressed about her “companion, my journal, my first child, the sweetest boy,” then went on to say, “Now you’re amongst all the angels in heaven.”
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Rihanna Shares Her Pregnancy Symptoms

Rihanna said since becoming pregnant certain aspects of pregnancy have surprised her. She is use to pushing through and partying. Not any more she said. She said when she gets tired it's like put me down right now. She said pregnancy has also caused her to shift how she views...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
momsla.com

LA Celebrity Moms Top Baby Picks + Babylist Cribs

If you’re expecting a baby in Los Angeles, we hope you got a chance to check out Babylist Cribs while it was open. Located in a home in the Venice neighborhood, Babylist Cribs was a shoppable, in-person experience, designed for new parents and parents-to-be. And there were LA Celebrity Moms in attendance!
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Star Wars Fans Celebrate Baby Yoda's Return in The Book of Boba Fett

Baby Yoda is back and Star Wars fans are ecstatic about it. *Spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6.* In the past few weeks, the show has turned into a cameo conveyor belt and that's worked out great for viewers at home. During this week's entry, The Mandalorian makes a trip to see his adopted son and Luke Skywalker out a fledgeling version of the Jedi Temple the legendary character is building. While Mando doesn't get to see Grogu directly, he does get to deliver his gift that was made last week. Now, Baby Yoda has a bit of a choice on his hands. Will he follow in the footsteps of his Mandalorian caretaker, or choose the path of Master Luke as he seeks to rebuild the Jedi order. Numerous plates are spinning as we speed toward the finale. Look at some of the posts down below.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Shaun White Fans Are Confused After Seeing His Latest Instagram With Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev welcomed Shaun White back with open arms and a kiss … sort of. After competing in his fifth and final Winter Olympics in Beijing, the three-time gold medalist said an emotional goodbye to the professional snowboarding world. Though it was bittersweet, Shaun returned home to Los Angeles just in time to spend Valentine’s Day with his girlfriend of nearly two years. Following an exciting Super Bowl Sunday, Shaun and Nina appeared to have a low-key celebration. But their silliness still raised some eyebrows.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Hudson's Teen Son Ryder Robinson Is Dating an Actress From an A-List Family

Romance is in the air this week as one young Hollywood couple confirmed their relationship and made it Instagram official. They aren’t entertainment industry A-listers (yet), but their parents certainly are, making this a true Hollywood rom-com. Kate Hudson and The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson’s son, Ryder Robinson, 18, is dating director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann’s daughter, Iris Apatow, 19. It was Ryder who shared the news on his social media account with an adorable snapshot of him giving Iris a smooch on the cheek. She giggled in delight with her arms embracing his neck and shoulders and...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie breaks silence to celebrate baby August's 1st birthday

Princess Eugenie shared some new photos of her son August to mark his milestone first birthday on Wednesday. Posting a carousel of images on Instagram, which showed herself husband Jack Brooksbank and August on their recent skiing holiday, as well as an adorable shot of the tot at a baby group with a sticker of his name on his back, the proud mum penned a sweet tribute to her little boy.
WORLD

