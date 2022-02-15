ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Salem issues $138K fine over removal of protected trees

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
SALEM — Salem has issued a fine of more than $138,000 for the removal of 100-plus trees in south Salem. According to the city, 48 of those trees were Oregon white oaks, which are protected, The Statesman Journal reported. The fine was issued to the property...

Gary Gerstner
22h ago

Wow only your property if the government says it is..😳🤔. Hope the owner had been getting historical tax breaks all the time they was alive

