NOTE--this is from our sister station Newstalk 1280 AM KIT in Yakima, but the sentiment is the same as what many in the Mid Columbia are feeling. A good read. Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney is determined to keep the pressure on Governor Jay Inlsee to push him to drop a masking requirement for students in the state. McKinney says she wishes Inslee would have listened to Chris Reykdal, the state's superintendent of public instruction who says he believes now is the time to "eliminate the statewide masking requirement for students and allow for a decision by local health officials."

YAKIMA, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO