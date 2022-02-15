ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
 1 day ago
The Boston Celtics (33-25) meet Atlantic Division co-tenant Philadelphia 76ers (34-22) Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off at Wells Fargo Center. Below, we look at the Celtics vs. 76ers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Boston enters on an eight-game win streak (5-3 against the spread (ATS)) with the latest being a 105-95 comeback victory at home versus the Atlanta Hawks Super Bowl Sunday.

Philly has won just three of its past six games (2-4 ATS) but has back-to-back victories over the Oklahoma City Thunder (100-87 Friday) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (103-93 Saturday).

The Sixers are 2-0 overall and ATS versus the Celtics this season.

Celtics at 76ers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:25 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Celtics -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | 76ers +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
  • Against the spread: Celtics -3.5 (-107) | 76ers +3.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under: 209.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Celtics at 76ers key injuries

Celtics

  • G Marcus Smart (non-COVID illness) questionable
  • C Robert Williams (calf) questionable

76ers

  • SG James Harden (hamstring) out

Celtics at 76ers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 106, Celtics 100

SPRINKLE on the 76ERS (+115) with the plan of hitting their spread harder because no one should be favored over the Sixers in Philly based on how C Joel Embiid has performed since the beginning of 2022.

Embiid is averaging 33.5 points on 51.6% shooting with 11.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in his 20 games played since Jan. 1 and the Sixers are 14-6 SU in those games.

Embiid has also dominated the Celtics throughout his career, averaging 26.5 points and 12.3 rebounds with a plus-12 net rating in 17 career games versus Boston.

This is a buy-low spot for Philly and a sell-high spot for Boston. The Sixers handled their biggest issue by sending Ben Simmons to Brooklyn for Harden and it feels like Philly got a jolt of energy from the front office.

The Celtics are riding high but haven’t played a team in the top 10 of net rating during their current eight-game win streak.

Again, just SPRINKLE on the 76ERS (+115), if at all, because Philly’s spread is the sharper play.

Definitely BET the 76ERS +3.5 (-115) heavier than or instead of their money line.

Philly is 7-0 ATS in its last seven meetings with Boston and the Sixers are 6-2 ATS when being spotted 3-4.5 points while the Celtics are 3-6 ATS when laying 3-4.5 points.

Nearly 85% of the cash wagered is on Boston (according to Pregame.com), which has steamed the Celtics from a pick ’em on the opener up to the current number.

That type of line movement reeks of recency bias and an overreaction to the trade of G Seth Curry and C Andre Drummond. Curry didn’t play well for weeks and Drummond is a journeyman.

For the record, the 76ERS +3.5 (-115) is my favorite wager in this game.

PASS.

I “lean” to the Under 209.5 (-115) because both teams play at a bottom-seven pace, Boston is 3-10 O/U as a road favorite (minus-8.4 total margin) and Philly is 2-5 O/U as a home underdog.

However, early bettors hammered the Under so that oddsmakers lowered the total down from the 213.5-point look-ahead total, per Pregame.com. We’d be getting late to the party on the Under at this point.

PASS.

