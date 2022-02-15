Iowa State at TCU odds, picks and prediction

The Iowa State Cyclones (16-9, 3-9 Big 12) and TCU Horned Frogs (16-6, 5-5) are lined up for a Tuesday test in Fort Worth, Texas. The contest at Schollmaier Arena is slated to tip off at 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Iowa State vs. TCU odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Iowa State dropped an overtime game to Kansas State Saturday and has lost four in a row. ISU is a defense-first team that plays in high-turnover games. Of late, the Cyclones have not shot the ball well enough to benefit from their efforts at the other end. In the losing streak, ISU has connected on just 37.7% of its looks from the field.

Texas Christian held the Cyclones to a 30.9% mark in a 59-44 win at ISU Jan. 22. TCU has dominated this series in recent seasons. The Frogs have won three in a row and eight of their last nine against Iowa State. Of late, TCU has had trouble with the turnover exchange and is just 3-3 over its last six games. Over that stretch, the Frogs’ average turnover margin is minus-4.5.

Iowa State at TCU odds, spread and lines

Money line: Iowa State +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | TCU -190 (bet $190 to win $100)

Iowa State +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | TCU -190 (bet $190 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Iowa State +3.5 (-105) | TCU -3.5 (-120)

Iowa State +3.5 (-105) | TCU -3.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 125.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Iowa State at TCU odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

TCU 62, Iowa State 60

AVOID at the current price. An Iowa State play would make sense closer to +160.

Across the last seven head-to-head meetings, the underdog has gone 6-1 ATS. That’s the lean here.

Iowa State is better than the results its hauling in lately. Some of that has been schedule-related, but the Cyclones were also up comfortably in their last contest before falling apart late.

Look for a solid ISU effort here. With the low-score environment, 3-and-a-hook is too many.

TAKE THE CYCLONES +3.5 (-105) on a small-to-moderate lean.

The pace for both teams has been on the wane of late. Figure this being a 2-by-2 battle with few 3’s and free throws. There is some ticket-cashing room on the UNDER 125.5 (-110).

