CLAREMONT — Playoffs begin next week and the Cardinals are looking for a few days off after finishing a grueling five games in five days. Four seniors were recognized before Friday’s start as the year has been beyond their expectations with more to come. Dylan Chambers, Austin Jones, Cooper Moote, and Reeve Wilkinson welcomed their family and friends to the court as Doug Beaupre snapped away with his camera to capture all the memories, then it was game on with the biggest crowd of the season filling Carr gym.

CLAREMONT, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO