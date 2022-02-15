ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maltese Falcoin Crypto Report: 9 Things to Know About JPMorgan’s Bearish Bitcoin Report

By Brenden Rearick
InvestorPlace
 1 day ago

Cryptocurrency is the biggest investment opportunity of the new decade, and it’s not even close. Retail investors, billionaires and institutions alike have been able to generate millions of dollars investing in digital currency. But, as is the case with any new and misunderstood tech trend, there are plenty of naysayers. This...

cryptopotato.com

JPMorgan is Bullish on The Metaverse With a $1 Trillion Prediction

Wall Street investment bank JPMorgan is the latest big name to express its ambitions towards the Metaverse with a new report and some big predictions. JPMorgan Chase has released a report this week titled “Opportunities in the Metaverse,” which delves into virtual worlds and the boundless opportunities the bank has envisioned in them.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Decentraland News: MANA Crypto Pops as JPMorgan Enters the Metaverse

Decentraland (MANA-USD) is trending higher today on news that JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is becoming the first U.S. bank to enter the metaverse. So what do you need to know about the news sending the MANA crypto higher? Well, JPMorgan is the largest American bank, holding more than $3 trillion in assets. It wants to take some of that power into the metaverse, and it opened its first lounge in Decentraland.
STOCKS
#Billionaires#Cryptocurrency#Bearish Bitcoin Report#Jpmorgan Chase#Btc Usd#Asset And Management
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price ‘looking incredibly bullish’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

CRSR Stock: 8 Things to Know About Corsair Gaming as It Joins the S&P SmallCap 600

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock is on the move today on news it’s joining the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P Dow Jones Indices revealed as much in a press release yesterday. According to that release, the change is happening due to Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) acquiring First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI). This will see Old National Bancorp bumped up to the S&P MidCap 400.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

AVAX Crypto Resists Market Dip While Avalanche Continues Hypergrowth Period

The crypto market is showing signs of a return to form following its $1 trillion plummet. After finding its price bottom at around $35,000, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been sporadically shooting back in the direction of its near $70,000 all-time high. However, the price volatility between 2021 and 2022 is not the same. While last year, cryptos held on to steady growth patterns for weeks on end, the early months of the new year have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs that swing by the day. Investors are seeking out plays that resist this less predictable movement. Avalanche (AVAX-USD), then, is an inviting investment; the AVAX crypto stands out as the only coin gaining value among top projects during the ongoing corrective phase.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
InvestorPlace

Is RBLX Stock a Buy After Huge Earnings Plunge? 3 Analysts Weigh In on Roblox Price Predictions.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is getting no love today, as RBLX stock is down more than 20% at the time of writing after reporting Q4 earnings. The metaverse and gaming company reported revenue of $568 million, which missed analysts’ expectations of $604 million by about 6%. In addition, earnings per share came in at -25 cents, which missed analysts’ expectations of -11 cents. Furthermore, Roblox remains unprofitable, posting a net loss of $143.3 million compared to a loss of $58.7 million a year ago.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Coinbase Stock Will Regain Its Listing Glory

The trend surrounding Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock has been reflective of the broader sentiments for the cryptocurrency industry. After a glorious listing at $430, COIN stock struggled. This also holds true for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) with the cryptocurrency remaining volatile with a downward bias. The bullish point is that even amidst volatility...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

StoneCo Stock Is a Subpar Performer That Isn’t Worth the Risk

For folks who want to consider exotic investments, Cayman Islands-based financial technology (fintech) firm StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) might seem appealing. After all, STNE stock is cheap now, so shouldn’t we apply a “buy low, sell high” strategy?. Not so fast. For one thing, you can “buy low” and...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

VIAC Stock Alert: Should You Buy ViacomCBS Amid Plunge, Paramount Global Rebrand?

Shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) are in freefall this morning after reporting earnings. The media and entertainment giant reported revenue of $8 billion, up 16% year-over-year. Furthermore, the company added a record 9.4 million global streaming subscribers, primarily driven by Paramount+. However, the company shocked investors when it made a surprise announcement that it would be changing its name and stock ticker. Effective today, ViacomCBS will rebrand to Paramount Global. The corresponding ticker for VIAC stock will change to PARA for Class B common stock. For Class A common stock, the ticker will change to PARAA.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Sofi Got Its Bank License, But the Stock Is Still in the Dumps

Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) recently closed on its acquisition of Golden Pacific Bank, just as it has been trying to do for over a year. But so far investors are not impressed. Year-to-date (YTD) Sofi stock is down 16% to $13.13 from $15.68 where it ended last year. Moreover, Sofi is...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Is Paysafe Stock a Buy? No, Avoid PSFE As It Continues to Go Nowhere

The old maxim “never judge a book by its cover” is on full display when it comes to Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE). Sure, the “safe” in the corporate name of PSFE stock has to do with the nature of its payment processing business, rather than being in reference to the stock itself.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

NIO Stock Could Hit $34 With Ease and Keep on Going

There’s no denying it. Last wasn’t a blockbuster for investors of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO). Sure, there were some nice pops along the way, but NIO stock definitely has some catching up to do. Most likely, this share-price drawdown wasn’t Nio’s fault. For one thing, there...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

MoviePass 2.0 Pops Up With Eye-Tracking, Crypto Promises. 10 Things to Know.

Movie lovers are sure to remember the original iteration of MoviePass. The service was a major deal for any cinephile; in fact, it was a service that was far too good to be true from the very beginning. The company eventually ran into the ground in 2019 after two years. Well, it looks like MoviePass users can rejoice, as MoviePass 2.0 marks the return of the service, albeit this time with a blockchain spin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
InvestorPlace

Post-IPO Super Group Stock Offers Investors Sports-and-Gaming Double-Play

Here’s another special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to add to your watch list for 2022. Through a business combination with shell company Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) started trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the SGHC stock ticker. As it turned out, Super Group...
STOCKS

