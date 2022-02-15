ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrMva_0eFGawoO00

The Dallas Mavericks (33-24) head to South Beach Tuesday to play the Miami Heat (37-20) at the FTX Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Mavericks vs. Heat odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Dallas had a 4-game winning and covering streak snapped by losing the second game of a home back-to-back with the Los Angeles Clippers 99-97 Saturday.

Miami has won 5 consecutive games – going 4-1 against the spread (ATS). The latest victory was a 115-111 decision over the Nets in Brooklyn, but the Heat failed to cover as 11-point favorites.

The Heat smacked the Mavs 125-110 in Dallas Nov. 2 as 2.5-point favorites and the Over cashed on a 211-point total.

Mavericks at Heat odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Mavericks +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Heat -180 (bet $180 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Mavericks +4.5 (-112) | Heat -4.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under: 208.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Mavericks at Heat key injuries

Mavericks

  • SF Reggie Bullock (hip) doubtful
  • PG Trey Burke (shoulder) questionable

Heat

  • SF Jimmy Butler (shoulder) questionable
  • PG Tyler Herro (knee) out
  • SF Caleb Martin (Achilles) questionable

Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Mavericks at Heat odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Mavericks 107, Heat 104

SPRINKLE on the MAVERICKS (+145) for a small wager with the plan of betting their spread harder. Dallas matches up well with Miami and we cannot sleep on the Herro’s absence in this game. Herro scored 25 points on 55.0% shooting with 4 assists and 0 turnovers versus the Mavs Nov. 2.

Furthermore, the Heat crash the glass, pressure ball handlers and can get hot from 3-point land. The Mavs are eighth in offensive turnover rate, first in defensive-rebounding rate and third in both defensive 3-point shooting percentage and 3-point attempts allowed per game.

Also, Miami struggles at home against good teams and Dallas is ninth in net rating. The Heat are 3-4 overall versus top-10 teams with a minus-4.1 adjusted-net rating, according to CleaningTheGlass.com.

Finally, these teams play a similar style and a ton of half-court basketball, but Dallas gets better looks than Miami (according to ShotQuality.com). The Mavs have the third-best shot quality differential winning percentage while the Heat are 10th.

Again, I’d only SPRINKLE on the MAVERICKS (+145) because their spread is the much sharper play.

Definitely BET the MAVERICKS +4.5 (-112) heavier than or instead of their money line. It is favorite wager in this game

Dallas is 7-4 ATS versus teams with a winning record and has covered two of its past three meetings with the Heat, while Miami has a minus-4.2 ATS margin versus top-10 teams (ranked 25th).

PASS.

My prediction is higher than the projected total, but I don’t have a ton of confidence in those numbers because there’s too much variance for how this game plays out.

Both teams play at a bottom-10 pace, so there might be fewer possessions, which typically means less scoring. But Miami is 11th in 3-point attempt rate and Dallas is seventh, and if either team gets hot from deep then an Under bet is in peril.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Trey Burke
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#The Dallas Mavericks#The Miami Heat#The Los Angeles Clippers#Ats#Mavs#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

80K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy