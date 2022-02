ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — What a difference a year makes. In February of last year, the price of gas in New York averaged $2.60 a gallon. Today the state average is $3.68. According to AAA, the average price in Rochester is $3.66. That's eight cents higher than last week. And I predicted that gas would see a painful spike this week. That's because the price of crude oil hit $97 a barrel last Monday. That's the highest price since September of 2014.

