Rivian has struggled out of the gate, but some investors still have high hopes for the EV maker. Popular electric vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) has gotten some extra publicity over the last couple of days. There's a saying that any publicity is good publicity, but that didn't seem to be the case when today's market session began. In early trading, Rivian stock plunged 6% before reversing that drop to a gain of about 4% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Thursday.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO