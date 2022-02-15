ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2022 Genesis Invitational odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJyQs_0eFGZinp00

The PGA Tour wraps up its West Coast swing this week at one of the best tournaments of the year: The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods. It’s a loaded field with all of the top 10 players in the OWGR competing at Riviera Country Club. Below, we look at the 2022 Genesis Invitational odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.

It won’t be hard to find stars in the field this week, which is fitting for a tournament held in Los Angeles. Jon Rahm is the top-ranked player in this week’s Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, but fellow top 5 Golfweek/Sagarin ranked Viktor Hovland and Cameron Smith are also attending.

Fresh off his win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler will also tee it up at Riviera in an attempt to capture back-to-back victories. Max Homa, who is from Los Angeles, won the Genesis last year and is back to defend his title.

The host of this great event, Riviera Country Club, is one of the toughest tracks on tour despite not having a single water hazard. Its narrow fairways and demanding second shots make this a difficult course to navigate, rewarding ball-striking and accuracy into the greens. It’s a par 71 and will play to 7,322 yards this week, emphasizing approach shots, short game and accuracy off the tee.

2022 Genesis Invitational picks – Favorite

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.

Patrick Cantlay (+1200)

I’m going a little chalky this week by picking Cantlay, who has the second-best odds in the field at +1200. However, he deserves the short odds with the way he’s played in his last four events: 4th, 9th, T-4, 2nd. He’s shot over 68 in just two of his last 16 rounds and has been in contention every time he’s teed it up this season.

His game fits this course perfectly as a well-rounded player. He’s accurate off the tee, great around the greens and is one of the best putters in the world right now. He tied for 15th and 17th in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

2022 Genesis Invitational picks – Contender

Tony Finau (+5000)

Finau has gotten off to a slow start this season and has only placed inside the top 40 twice in eight PGA starts — and he’s missed the cut in his last two PGA events. However, now might be the perfect time to buy low with his odds sinking.

He lost to Homa in a playoff at the Genesis last year, so he’s played well at Riviera before. I’m comfortable taking a flier on him this week with +5000 odds.

2022 Genesis Invitational picks – Long shot

Martin Laird (+20000)

Laird has quietly had a good stretch in recent months and has finished in the top 25 in three of his last five starts. He tied for 14th last week in Phoenix, was tied for 22nd Mayakoba and tied for 11th at Shriners, so he’s been right on the fringe of cracking the top 10.

He tied for 9th at the Genesis Open in 2018, too. With short game being such an emphasis this week, it’s worth noting he’s 12th on tour in SG: Around the green.

Golfweek:

