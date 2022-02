The Springfield School District (SSD) Board (Delaware County) recently decided, in a decision contrary to local, state, and federal recommendations and not based on data, to end its universal masking mandate in SSD schools. Meanwhile, in January, we saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the entire duration of the pandemic, and the CDC still says to continue to wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO