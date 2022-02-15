GiGi's Playhouse Phoenix holding open house for GiGiFIT Studio

GiGi’s Playhouse, described as a one-of-a-kind achievement center for individuals with Down syndrome, their family, and the community, announces the opening of the GiGiFIT Studio.

The program for children and adults with Down syndrome helps improve low muscle tone that starts at birth. GiGiFIT will be offered to all ages in a “newly-acquired” studio located next to GiGi’s Playhouse in Scottsdale.

The organization will have a grand opening kickoff from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Feb. 19, coinciding with Gigi’s Playhouse’s eighth anniversary, according to a press release on t he public event open to the community.

The event will include a ribbon cutting, fitness demonstrations, tours of the facility, healthy snacks and several health and wellness concepts from around the Valley, including StretchLab.

“We are so excited to be opening the GiGiFIT Studio,” said Robin Lea-Amos, executive director of GiGi’s Playhouse hoenix/Scottsdale, in the release.

“We have been aiming to build a fitness studio for some time to offer our community more fitness classes and promote health, socialization and leadership opportunities. We are so grateful for our community partner, StretchLab, and how they will be helping our participants achieve their goals.”

GiGi’s Playhouse, which is 90% volunteer run, serves 800 families and supplies 9,000 hours of free programing for its community in a typical year. With this new space, it is projected that the organization may help twice as many families.

GiGi’s Playhouse reportedly received the necessary funding for the new facility from the Scottsdale Charros and Arizona Sports & Tourism Authority. The GiGiFIT Studio is at 9160 E Shea Blvd., Suite 201 in Scottsdale.

To connect with GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix/Scottsdale, visit gigisplayhouse.org/phoenix.