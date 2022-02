The Northline development in Leander is looking for an artist or group to create a sculpture in Northline Circle, one of the development's public spaces. The sculpture's goal is to reflect "the spirit of Leander and provide a meaningful, family-friendly art experience that is inclusive and accessible to all," according to a release. The sculpture will be in the center of the Northline Circle area.

LEANDER, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO