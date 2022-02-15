Births-Feb. 16

A New York judge on Thursday ordered former President Donald Trump and two of his children to answer questions under oath about the Trump Organization's business practices in the state attorney general's civil probe of the company. Lawyers for Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump had sought to quash...
President Joe Biden said Thursday the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was "very high" as the United States and its allies warned Moscow was trying to create a pretext for an attack after shelling in the country's east. Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, Biden said...
U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about "phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin tallied her third did-not-finish (DNF) of the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after she crashed out during the women's combined competition, capping off a disappointing individual performance at this year's Winter Games. Shiffrin started strong in the downhill, but skied out during the slalom part of the...
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday that he will step down as administrator of the agency on March 31. Dickson, who was nominated by then-President Trump in 2019 and confirmed to a five-year term that August, told FAA employees in an email that he is leaving the agency to spend more time with his family.
WASHINGTON (AP) — All members of Congress are being invited to attend President Joe Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address, crowding the House chamber for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic as the White House tries to nudge COVID-19 toward the nation’s rear-view mirror.
(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia was laying the groundwork to justify starting a war and preparing to launch an attack on Ukraine in the coming days, urging Moscow to change course at a tense United Nations Security Council meeting Thursday. Blinken changed his travel...
Oregon's Supreme Court rejected former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof's candidacy for Oregon governor's race as a Democrat, after finding that he had not satisfied the state's residency requirement. Kristof's candidacy was rejected by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, a Democrat, in January. Fagan argued he had not...
New Jersey police are under fire after two officers responded to a mall fight and handcuffed a Black teen while the White teen involved in the brawl was allowed to sit on a nearby couch. The one-minute video of the Saturday fight at Bridgewater Commons in Bridgewater Township shows the...
(CNN) — Florida's state House on Thursday passed a Republican-sponsored bill that would prohibit abortion in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, allowing only for exceptions involving "serious risk" to the pregnant person and fatal fetal abnormality, but with no exceptions for rape or incest. The bill now...
